Ahead of its launch last year, Disney+ touted its massive roster of beloved titles from the Disney library as its major selling point. While it certainly delivered a lineup anything else in streaming, Disney+ was still missing a few key Disney titles, since some movies still had contracts with other networks and services. Those films have slowly been making their way to Disney+ in the months since, and now one of the most demanded of those titles is finally set to debut on the service. The Mighty Ducks is taking flight in July, moving from HBO Max to Disney+.

The Mighty Ducks franchise is a popular one for Disney, and fans will finally be able to watch the film that started it all later this week. The first movie in the Mighty Ducks series will begin streaming on Disney+ on July 3rd. Mighty Ducks will be arriving on the same day as the highly-anticipated Hamilton movie, and both are serving as the kick-off to Disney's newly-announced Summer Movie Nights program.

D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks aren't scheduled to arrive on Disney+ until January 1, 2021. They'll likely stay put on HBO Max until then.

It may be a while before Disney+ has access to all three Mighty Ducks movies, but the streaming service is clearly confident in the franchise moving forward. The Mighty Ducks animated series is streaming on Disney+, and has been since launch. Additionally, the folks at Disney+ are working on a new original series that will serve as a sequel to the films. Emilio Estevez will reprise his role as Coach Bombay, co-starring alongside Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham. The cast also includes Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, and De'Jon Watts.

In this new series, the Mighty Ducks have evolved into a powerhouse team that no longer helps out the underdogs. When 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is cut from the team, he and his mom Alex (Graham) start a new team of misfits. Sound familiar?

