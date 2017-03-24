Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: The Movie Gets Honest Trailer

The films of your childhood and teenage years are often embedded in your memory for the rest of your life. Some age better than others, but most always there is a bit of luster lost when one revisits them. In the Power Rangers case, you'd think the film adaptation would not seem near as dated as the original series. In that case, you'd be very wrong.

In the newest Honest Trailer (from Screen Junkies), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers the movie gets the spotlight, thanks to the newest live action reboot hitting later this week. You might be saying to yourself "you know, it can't be that bad", but one look at that Zord fight and you will quickly reconsider. In fact, as they point out in the trailer, the effects from the original television series in many ways outclass the film, and it doesn't help that the extra gimmicks they were all given (like a taser and headlights, literally) are so goofy.

You can view the full trailer above, and you can view the synopsis for the new Power Rangers film below. Power Rangers currently enjoys a 3.59 out of 5 on ComicBook.com's anticipation rankings.

"Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late."

Power Rangers stars Bryan Cranston (Zordon), Elizabeth Banks (Rita Repulsa), Naomi Scott (Kimberly/Pink Ranger), David Denman (Sam Scott), Becky G. (Trini/Yellow Ranger), Sarah Grey (Amanda), RJ Cyler (Billy Cranston/Blue Ranger), Emily Maddison (Rebecca), Ludi Lin (Zack Taylor/Black Ranger), and Dacre Montgomery (Jason Lee Scott/Red Ranger).

Power Rangers is set to land in theaters on March 24, 2017.

