Supergirl Star’s New Netflix Black Comedy Is a Rotten Tomatoes Hit (& You Should Watch It)

Milly Alcock, widely known for her upcoming role as Supergirl in James Gunn’s DC Universe, is currently garnering acclaim for her performance in a new Netflix dark comedy series, Sirens. The show, which also stars Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy, debuted on May 22 and has quickly achieved “Fresh” status on Rotten Tomatoes with a 73% approval rating from critics. Created by Molly Smith Metzler and based on her play Elemeno Pea, Sirens centers on Devon (Fahy), a woman who becomes concerned about the peculiar relationship between her sister Simone (Alcock) and Simone’s billionaire boss, Michaela (Moore), leading to a one-weekend intervention at a lavish beach estate. The five-episode limited series explores themes of class, power dynamics, sisterhood, and co-dependency, offering a darkly funny and incisive narrative that is resonating with viewers and critics alike.

Critics have praised the ensemble cast, with some highlighting Alcock as a standout performer, lauding her portrayal of Simone’s emotional range and depth. Therese Lacson of Collider noted that “among the three actresses, who are the highlight of the series, Alcock is the surprise standout of Sirens, displaying Simone’s wide range of emotion and hidden depths”. Further emphasizing Alcock’s impact, Kaiya Shunyata from RogerEbert.com stated, “If Moore haunts every frame like a ghost, Alcock whizzes through each scene like a fevered apparition”. In addition, Aramide Tinubu for Variety praised the show’s addictive quality and performances, saying, “Still, with its quick pacing, stunning setting and powerhouse performances, Sirens is an addictive summer thriller that will keep audiences enthralled until the very end.”

Creator Smith Metzler, known for her work on Maid, revealed she aimed for a story with “a lot of teeth” for Sirens. As she explained to Netflix’s Tudum, “there are real moments of drama, and it’s going to make people uncomfortable.” Smith Metzler has been successful in her endeavor, as in addition to Alcock’s performance, many reviews also highlight Siren‘s unsettling atmosphere and the complex character dynamics. For instance, The Daily Beast’s Coleman Spilde remarked, “Thanks to three captivating lead performances and a script that’s not afraid to get its hands dirty, Sirens is a thorny, provocative, and captivating new thriller”.

Before her current success with Sirens, Milly Alcock completed filming for her highly anticipated role as Kara Zor-El in DC Studios’ Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. A significant installment in the new DC Universe, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on the acclaimed 8-issue comic book series of the same name by Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. The comic books follow Supergirl, on her 21st birthday, embarking on a cosmic quest for revenge alongside Krypto the Superdog and a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll, whose father was murdered by the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills. This journey leads Kara on a path of self-discovery related to her own origins.

Gunn has previously stated that the upcoming movie presents a more “hardcore” and jaded version of the Girl of Steel. In this iteration, Kara Zor-El’s upbringing was starkly different from her cousin Superman’s. She was raised on a fragment of Krypton and witnessed the death of everyone around her, shaping her into a tougher individual. Gunn has expressed immense enthusiasm for the project, particularly praising Ana Nogueira’s script, stating it was so compelling that it accelerated its production to become the second movie in the DCU after Gunn’s own Superman.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is directed by Craig Gillespie, known for I, Tonya and Cruella. The cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El (Supergirl’s father), and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze (Supergirl’s mother). Jason Momoa will also star as fan-favorite intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo.

Sirens is currently available on Netflix. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to fly into theaters on June 26, 2026.

