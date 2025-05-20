Fan-Favorite House of the Dragon Star Told They’d Be Given an Acting Coach After First Day of Filming

A fan-favorite actress and the heart of House of the Dragon, according to many fans, recently revealed that she was told she would be getting an acting coach after just the first day of filming. Earlier this week star Milly Alcock appeared on The Tonight Show, her first appearance on any talk show, in fact, and told Jimmy Fallon that an unnamed but influential higher-up informed her about her new acting coach, prompting surprise from both Fallon and the fans in the audience. After all, the warm and charming Alcock’s portrayal of the young Rhaenyra Targaryen was what kept the first season of the show together.

I was kind of, like, plucked out of Australia and just, like, thrown in. And it was very, very terrifying and it kind of changed my life, Alcock said of working on the HBO series. “My second day on House of the Dragon, one of the — I’m not gonna say who,but someone very high up pulled me aside and was like, ‘We’re gonna get you an acting coach.’”

In jest, Alcock added, “It just confirmed everything that I kind of know to be true, which is that I’m not very good at my job.”

House of the Dragon, based on George R R Martin’s Fire and Blood, first aired in 2022 and now has two seasons under its belt. While season 3 is officially filming, a release date seems to be far away. The series is set hundreds of years before the birth of the mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen and the events of Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of Dragons, that swallows their kingdom. Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, the HBO show masterfully spins an epic fantasy full of political intrigue, battles and betrayals, and, of course, dragons.

Alcock quickly became a fan favorite the minute she stepped into the role of Rhaenyra. The show has gone on to win an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and many other awards, and it’s safe to say that Alcock’s portrayal of one of the protagonists of the show had a huge part to play in it. So, the audience and Fallon himself were appropriately baffled when they heard that someone had doubted Alcock’s skills enough to think she needed a tutor.

Years later, Alcock is proving to everyone that she is meant to fly, on the backs of dragons or with a cape on as the new Supergirl. Alcock will grace screens as the ever-familiar superhero both this year and the next. She is rumored to appear in the upcoming Superman movie that’s scheduled to be released this July, and following that she’ll appear in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, in 2026.