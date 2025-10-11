The Simpsons Predicted Its Minecraft Crossover Long Before Their Big Movie Weekend

The Simpsons and Minecraft are about to collide with a new box office weekend coming in 2027, and the long running animated series actually saw this crossover coming a long mile away in one of the earlier seasons. The Simpsons Movie has officially announced it is getting a brand new sequel 20 years after the release of the first movie in 2007. This was already a big deal for fans who have been asking for a new movie all this time, but now its opening weekend is getting even bigger with a new movie coming during the same weekend to turn it into a major event.

Earlier this week it was also announced that the sequel to A Minecraft Movie would be releasing on the very same day as The Simpsons Movie sequel, July 23rd, 2027. This is not only going to spark a box office war between the two franchises, but more likely foster a fun collaborative effort between the two films as fans will likely see both of them in the same weekend as part of a “Simcraft” event (if fans can decide on the future name of such a crossover in time). But The Simpsons already saw this coming.

The Simpsons Had Its Own Minecraft Parody Over 10 Years Ago

The Simpsons first took its shot at Minecraft back when the franchise was really starting to grow from its video game origins. With the couch gag in the Season 25 episode “Luca$” first airing back in 2014, The Simpsons kicked off with “Simcraft” which gave the opening a blocky makeover. It followed the family walking their way through a Minecraft version of the town before getting back to the couch. Where Moe then arrived as a Creeper and blew them all up.

The Simpsons really hasn’t referred to Minecraft in other major ways since then outside of a few background gags in the art, or when the kids were playing a game called “Tunnelcraft” in Season 29, but it really didn’t need to draw attention to the franchise again after such a strong couch gag. This crossover even went the other way as well with a special pack of The Simpsons skins releasing in Minecraft just a year later in 2015. But now the franchises are going head to head in this future box office weekend.

What to Know for The Simpsons Movie 2

Whether fans dub the two movies as “Simcraft” like in the episode, or “Simpscraft,” July 2027 is going to be a strong month at the box office. The Simpsons Movie has unfortunately not revealed too much about what to expect from the new sequel as of this time, however, and that includes the members of the staff helping to bring it all together. It could mark an end of the franchise for its past eras, or even kick off a whole new sign heading into the future of the series to come.

It’s the same situation for A Minecraft Movie‘s sequel, so it’s going to make for an interesting weekend. On the one hand, you’ve got a sequel that has been in development for 20 years before its release alongside an also airing animated series. On the other, you have a sequel that will be doing the best to capitalize on the first film’s viral success in theaters with poor attempts at trying to catch lightning in a bottle for a second time. We’ll have to see which fares better.

