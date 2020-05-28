Despicable Me's Gru And Minions Deliver Social Distancing Message For World Health Organization

Despicable Me’s Gru and the Minions delivered a social distancing message for the World Health Organization. Along with the United Nations Foundation, Illumination has helped the organization launch a Public Service Announcement about the pandemic. The animation is encouraging safe and health practices and what people can do to keep themselves out of harm’s way. These steps include physical distancing, being active at home, and trying to be kind to neighbors. Illumination is the first Hollywood studio to partner with the World Health Organization This all falls under the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to create educational content for global audiences. Steve Carrell actually voices the PSA and the entire thing will be localized into multiple languages including French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic, along with others.

“At this challenging time, we must find all ways possible to provide hope to people while sharing advice that can protect our health,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization said in a statement. “WHO is excited to be working with Illumination and Steve Carell and the joys of the Minions and Gru to promote the importance of physical distancing, keeping active and connected, and being kind and compassionate to overcome COVID-19.”

"As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of COVID-19, one of our most powerful weapons is kindness," Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO of the United Nations Foundation also said. "We are delighted that the Despicable Me characters are letting their love show and showing ways to keep themselves and their communities safe during this unprecedented time."

Illumination Founder and CEO Chris Meledandri offered, “Storytelling is a powerful tool to accelerate positive social change in the world. It is an honor to partner with the WHO and UN Foundation to remind people around the globe to protect themselves, each other and our communities during this pandemic. I am also appreciative to Participant for helping to organize the collaboration and to my partners at Comcast/NBCU for helping to amplify this important message”

A little more information about the animation house:

Illumination, was founded by Academy Award® nominee Chris Meledandri in 2007. The company is one of the entertainment industry’s leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me, the world’s most successful animated franchise. Illumination’s iconic and beloved properties, which are infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance, include three of the top-ten animated films of all time.

