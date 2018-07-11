‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ First Reactions Praise the Action and Thrills

The latest installment of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible movie franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, has just held its first screening over in Paris, France, which has of course provided us with our very first reactions to the film.

So how does Mission: Impossible – Fallout compare to other films in the franchise, as well as other competitors in this crowded summer of action movie offerings? Read below for the answer!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bar-Raising Action

Collider’s Steve Weintraub says that Tom Cruise has once again upped himself. How he keeps doing it, is a mystery for the ages…

Happy to report #MissionImpossibleFallout is a fantastic movie that’s absolutely loaded with *insane* action and edge of your seat holy shit moments. Not sure how @TomCruise keeps raising the bar but I’m so happy he does. The bathroom fight scene alone is worth price of admission pic.twitter.com/FPhnz37VCK — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 9, 2018



Best of the Series

Here’s the quote you’ll be seeing on those TV ads closer to release day. “Best of the series” is a big claim when it comes to Mission: Impossible!

Just walked out of #MissionImpossibleFallout, which is absolutely fantastic. This movie entertains you in every which way – incredible action sequences, nail-biting suspense & hands down the series best finale yet. My favorite movie of the summer right there – loved every second pic.twitter.com/hWUnI7P2jQ — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 9, 2018



Rogue Nation 2.0

This French pundit points out that the return of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation director Christopher McQuarrie means that Fallout is really a bigger (and fortunately better) version of that film. So if you liked Rogue Nation….

#MissionImpossibleFallout ça joue dans la même cour que #RogueNation, c’est dire le gros niveau de l’ensemble. Facile mon blockbuster préféré de 2018 so far. Great job @chrismcquarrie & @TomCruise ! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/xwMMjfAGZI — Maximilien PIERRETTE (@maxp26) July 9, 2018



The general consensus seems to be that Cruise and McQuarrie have raised the bar on the action level the franchise is famous for, while McQuarrie has once created one of his signature hard-boiled crime/espionage thrillers. After the experience of Rogue Nation, it’s good ot hear that the thrill level has also increased, so that big, flashy, action sequences actually have enough substance to keep viewers not only invested, but on the edges of their seats!

Reviews are still coming in (we’ll compile more here – check for updates), but already we’re also hearing that Superman actor Henry Cavill is a badass new addition to the franchise.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout will be in theaters on July 27th.