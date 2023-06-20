Mission: Impossible 7 Completely Changed After Screening

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One got some help from Edgar Wright that completely changed the movie. Director Christopher McQuarrie told Total Film that his friend ended up seeing a screening and his advice was absolutely crucial for them going forward. Wright apparently had some trouble with an audio cue in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and had to ask McQuarrie some questions about it. The director felt that if his talented buddy had trouble parsing it, then maybe some other audience members did as well. He had to huddle with Tom Cruise to discover their next course of action. Getting this kind of input on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is basically vital. Check out what he had to say down below!

"Edgar came to one of the later screenings [of the film], and asked one simple question about a specific sound – kind of an audio cue – and I thought I'd addressed that note," McQuarrie said. "It was so obvious to me. But it wasn't obvious to Edgar."

"And when I asked the audience, it wasn't obvious to them either. Nobody thought to bring it up until Edgar did. And that changed the entire movie," the director added. "It changed the entire movie for the better. You just need honesty and clarity and awareness. No one person, Tom [Cruise] included, can really sit there, and look at the movie 24 hours a day, objectively. Tom and I will just look one another in the eye, and say, 'do we want to change this? Or is this what we prefer?'"

Why That Name For Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One?

Christopher McQuarrie told Light the Fuse that the title of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will make more sense to fans after they see the film. Honestly, keeping it so close to the vest means that there are some massive implications for whatever threat that Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt faces in this one.

"Dead Reckoning didn't really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie? And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went," McQuarrie mused. "And you'll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it's conceptually represented in every character's journey in this film we're in."

What's Coming After Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One?

It's important to remember that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is just the first helping of what's to come with this franchise. Both McQuarrie and Cruise are teasing massive developments with both this current movie and it's sequel. They told Empire Magazine that fans are going to want to hold on to their seats.

"Tom and I are always trying to get the big shit out of the way first," McQuarrie explained. "South Africa was intense. The aerial sequence is..." He pauses. "It's just outrageous. The thing to remember as you're watching this monster [aka. Part One] is that another monster waits behind it." Cruise went on to explain that his manta when making these films is: "We can do better." Apparently, the actor whispers it to McQuarrie after every Mission debut.

Cruise continued, "He knows it's true. Since I was a young actor, people go, 'Well, what do you do next?' There's always another mountain to climb. Always." McQuarrie added with a sigh when asked about halting the production due to the writers' strike, "Behind each tsunami is another tsunami ... It's unrelenting. We live in a state of 24-hour tsunami awareness. That's just what we do."

What Happens in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

