Mission: Impossible 7: Hayley Atwell Shares Surprising Costume Photo From Set

The wait for Mission: Impossible 7 has been a long one. The movie has been pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic. The film was originally supposed to hit theaters last year, and now it’s not scheduled to be released until 2023. The upcoming movie will see the return of Tom Cruise and many franchise stars in addition to some newcomers. One fresh face will be Hayley Atwell, the actor known best for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Atwell wrapped filming in September, and a recent Instagram post has her promising that the movie will be worth the wait.

“Having all the fun at the fair in the Mission: Impossible costume department. It’s worth the wait, good people……………💥,” Atwell wrote. In the post, the actor is wearing a very flashy snowsuit, and it has us very curious about what’s in store for the film. While it seems like this is a throwback photo to MI7, there’s also a chance Atwell is showing us a peek at Mission: Impossible 8, which has begun filming. While not much is known about Atwell’s character, Grace, she is expected to appear in both upcoming films. You can check out her photo in the post below:

Earlier this year, it was reported that Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will be the “culmination” of Cruise’s role as Ethan Hunt. Cruise first played the role in 1996 in the film directed by Brian De Palma. John Woo, J.J. Abrams, and Brad Bird went on to direct the sequels until Christopher McQuarrie stepped in for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission Impossible – Fallout. McQuarrie is also helming the 7th and 8th installments, which are not yet titled.

According to a recent report from Variety, Mission: Impossible 7 ends on a cliffhanger, and Cruise wants to have Mission: Impossible 8 completed before the seventh film is released so the transition between films is seamless. As of February, Mission: Impossible 8 was about to enter production in South Africa.

Mission: Impossible 7 will see the return of Cruise as well as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. In addition to Atwell, Marvel’s Pom Klementieff will also be making her franchise debut. Last year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

The new release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.