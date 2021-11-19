Mission: Impossible 7 Star Simon Pegg Shares Hilarious Fake Updates on Movie’s Plot

✖

Simon Pegg is quickly becoming one of our favorite things about Instagram! The star is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7, which marks his fifth movie in the Tom Cruise franchise. Pegg has been sharing a ton of fun behind-the-scenes photos from the set, including a bunch with Rebecca Ferguson. Simon took to Instagram stories today in response to a post from Greg Tarzan Davis, who is appearing in the newest MI movie. Davis posted a video of Pegg playing Candy Crush on set and captioned it, "@SimonPegg are you working hard or hardly working." Not only does Pegg have a great response, but he includes fake updates on the movie's plot.

"Contrary to belief, I don’t spend all my time sitting in this chair playing Candy Crush," Pegg shared in his Instagram stories. "I'm actually working today, doing some filming, so you know, Tarzan can stick it. Anyways, I think I'm gonna do an Instagram Live at some point, maybe when I get to 300,000. It’s happening quite quickly."

He added, "Today we're shooting a scene where Benji [Pegg's character] and Ethan [Cruise's character] have an arm wrestle and Benji wins 'cause he's essentially stronger. Then Ethan gets all upset, 'Ah, f*ck you,' except we're not allowed to say the f word. 'Oh, I don't want you in the IMF anymore,' and I go, 'Really?' and he goes, 'Ehh yeah I do,' and then Benji is like, 'I knew it. I'm stronger than you are,' and Ethan's like 'Yeah.' That’s it, that’s today’s work."

Pegg continued, "There’s another bit with Isla [Ferguson's character] comes in, 'Oh Benji,' - you know, she doesn't speak that high, but I can’t approximate a female voice without going slightly high - 'Oh Benji, you're so hot and more hot than Ethan.' And I’m like, 'Of course I am,' and she's like, 'Will you be mine?,' and I'm like, 'No… alright.' I play hard to get for a while and then she's like, 'Please be my boyfriend,' and I’m like, 'Sure,' and Ethan's like [crying sounds]."

Before ending the video Pegg chimes in with an "I'm so bored." Pegg may be bored, but we're grateful he's killing time by entertaining the rest of us. A fan account took to Twitter to share a thread of Pegg's stories. You can check those out below:

Pegg recently spoke about how terrifying it is to watch Cruise work. "When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it’s him," Pegg told Conan O'Brien. "But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody’s just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It’s terrifying."

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022.