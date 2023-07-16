How Does Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Set Up Part Two?

Paramount Pictures has finally released the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise with Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, and fans are excited for what’s to happen in the movie. Early reactions to Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One are calling it the movie of the summer, and it’s expected to do well at the box office. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, and from everything we’ve seen in the trailers, he’s doing more stunts than ever before. Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is the first part of a two-part story, and it definitely sets up the second part.

WARNING SPOILERS FOR MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE!

How Does Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Sets Up Part Two?

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One does a lot of things, but the ending sets up a very interesting Part Two. During the finale of Part One, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) retrieves the key to the entity AI from Gabriel (Esai Morales) and then saves everyone on the train in a crazy action sequence that almost saw his and Grace’s (Hayley Atwell) demise. Paris (Pom Klementieff) saves Hunt and Grace from falling off the train before she tells them what the key is for, and Ethan realizes that his parachute can’t hold two people. Grace tells Ethan that it’s ok, and he jumps off the train and activates his parachute. Grace goes to the director of the CIA and he seemingly allows her to join the IMF. Then Benji (Simon Pegg) meets Ethan as he sails to the ground, and Ethan hands him the key, setting up a major showdown Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two.

What Goes Down In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One?

Tom Cruise is back as the iconic action hero Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to make its way into theaters next week. It’s the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now with a second part, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, in production and will hit theaters on June 28, 2024, but could wind up being delayed due to the ongoing WGA strike. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Mission: Impossible franchise as we learn it!

