‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Headed to Franchise Best Opening Weekend at Box Office

Tom Cruise’s latest Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, is opening at number one at the box office and setting a new opening weekend record for the franchise.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth film in the franchise, will open to $59-60 million should projections hold. The film was initially expected to make anywhere from $50 million to $65 million in its first weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

$59 million is a better debut than the previous film in the series, 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, which opened to $55 million. Fallout will also top the previous series-best opening weekend, which was Mission: Impossible 2‘s 2000 opening weekend total of $57.8 million.

Rogue Nation director Ralph McQuarrie returned to both write an direct Fallout. The film is produced by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Production. Producers include Tom Cruise, JJ Abrams, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

The film stars returning franchise favorites Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, Michelle Monaghan, and Sean Harris, and introduces Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, and Sian Brooke to the franchise. The film series is based on the Mission: Impossible television show that ran from 1966 through 1973.

Also opening this weekend is Teen Titan GO! To the Movies, which is estimated to earn about $11 million in its first weekend. The film features the voice cast of the television series its based on and adds Wil Arnett as Slade Wilson, Kristen Bell as Jade Wilson, and Nicholas Cage as Superman.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation moves into fifth place this weekend. The film earned $3.7 million on Friday and is projected for $13.1 million over the weekend.

Marvel’s latest installment in its cinematic universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp, slides into sixth place. The film earned about $2.5 million on Friday and is estimated for $9 million over the weekend, bringing its box office total to about $184 million.

Keep reading to see how the top ten stack up at the box office this weekend.

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Opening Weekend

Friday: $23 million

Weekend: $60 million

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the Apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew find themselves in a desperate race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby.

2. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Week Two

Friday: $4.8 million

Weekend: $18 million

Total: $75 million

In 1979 young Donna, Tanya and Rosie graduate from Oxford University — leaving Donna free to embark on a series of adventures throughout Europe. On her journeys, she makes the acquaintances of Harry, Bill and Sam — the latter whom she falls in love with, but he’s also the man who breaks her heart. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter, Sophie, dreams of renovating a taverna while reuniting with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again stars Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Andy García, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Cher, and Meryl Streep.

3. Teen Titans GO! To The Movies

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.2 million

Weekend: $17 million

It seems that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies — all but the Teen Titans. Robin is bound and determined to remedy that situation by becoming a star instead of a sidekick. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet — putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line.

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies stars the voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Nicolas Cage, Will Arnett, and Kristen Bell.

4. The Equalizer 2

Week Two

Friday: $4 million

Weekend: $16.5 million

Total: $68 million

If you have a problem and there is nowhere else to turn, the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall will deliver the vigilante justice you seek. This time, however, McCall’s past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer — his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him.

The Equalizer 2 is directed by Antoine Fuqua and is a sequel to 2014’s The Equalizer, which was based on the TV series of the same name. The film stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo, and Bill Pullman.

5. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Week Three

Friday: $3.7 million

Weekend: $13.1 million

Total: $120 million

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.

6. Ant-Man and the Wasp

Week Four

Friday: $2.5 million

Weekend: $9 million

Total: $184 million

Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

7. Incredibles 2

Week Seven

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $7.7 million

Total: $564 million

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

8. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Week Six

Friday: $1.9 million

Weekend: $6.7 million

Total: $392.7 million

Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinosaurs, while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by JA Bayona and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, Jeff Goldblum, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Isabella Sermon, and Geraldine Chaplin joining the cast.

9. Skyscraper

Week Three

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $5.7 million

Total: $55.2 million

Former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford now assesses security for skyscrapers. He’s on assignment in China when he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family, which is trapped inside the building, above the fire line.

Skyscraper is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and stars Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller, Noah Taylor, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan.

10. The First Purge

Week Four

Friday: $664,000

Weekend: $2.2 million

Total: $10.1 million

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the others, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

The First Purge is a prequel to the previous Purge movies. The film is directed by Gerard McMurray and stars Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, Kristen Solis and Marisa Tomei.