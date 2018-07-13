‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Reviews Rave Rousing Action Masterpiece

Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the sixth installment in the Tom Cruise-led franchise, currently stands at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes — making it the highest rated installment yet in the more than 20-year-old blockbuster series.

Fallout, from returning writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, tops the 93% earned by both McQuarrie’s 2015 Rogue Nation and 2011’s Brad Bird-directed Ghost Protocol.

2006’s J.J. Abrams-directed Mission: Impossible III comes in fresh at 70%, followed by Brian DePalma’s 1996 original at 62%. Its 2000 sequel, John Woo’s Mission: Impossible 2, is the only “rotten” at 57%.

Fallout “[zings] past all caped defenders with a rousing, silly-serious, old-fashioned humdinger” with leading man Cruise putting comparable action stars of old to shame, writes Robert Abele of The Wrap, who hails its “thrillingly conceived” action sequences as giving the newest franchise entry “the semi-nostalgic feel of a Frankenheimer-esque, Friedkin-tinged European spy thriller from the genre’s heyday.”

Rafer Guzman of Newsday praises series newcomers Henry Cavill and Vanessa Kirby, but notes the film devotes too much time to Ethan’s ex-wife, played by Michelle Monaghan, who “makes a better back story than a character.”

The sixth entry is dubbed “insanely great” by Chris Hashawaty of Entertainment Weekly, who champions Fallout as “proof that this has become the rare franchise that seems to just get better, twistier, and more deliriously fun with each installment.” Doling out more lavish praise, Hashawaty says filling out Cruise’s IMF agent “is the closest the series has come to Skyfall or On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” two prominent James Bond spy thrillers.

“Not since [Mad Max] Fury Road have such viscerally practical effects been put to better use by such deliriously impractical people,” writes David Ehrlich of IndieWire, who crowns Fallout “one of the best action movies ever made.” Peter Debruge of Variety calls Ethan Hunt “summer’s most valuable action hero” and awards Fallout “the series’ most exciting installment yet.”

Keith Uhlich’s write-up for Slant Magazine is the lone “rotten,” writing Fallout‘s action scenes “are cleanly composed and easy to follow, and so abundant as to be come monotonous,” criticizing its breathless pace and its characters, writing of its supporting players, “the real fallout here is that everyone’s a zero.”

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Todd McCarthy hails Fallout‘s “insane” action, explaining that McQuarrie “succeeds in establishing and more or less maintaining the ideal tone, one that fuses sufficient self-aware humor with the ever-more-outlandish set pieces so as to encourage the audience to enjoy them for what they are — some of the most extreme, sustained and dangerous-looking stunt-reliant action scenes ever assembled.”

Starring Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, and Angela Bassett, Mission: Impossible — Fallout opens July 27.

Thrilling, Amazing Action, High Stakes

#MissionImpossible FALLOUT is exactly as thrilling as you hope it will be! Amazing action, but it never overshadows the high stakes.



We don’t see stunt-work like this much anymore. A breath of fresh air amidst the CGI-fueled summer. Mission: Impossible is as strong as ever. pic.twitter.com/GbG8QpFHHG — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) July 10, 2018

Better Than Bourne and Bond

Mission: Impossible Fallout is another solid entry in the franchise. Twisty, funny, and with GREAT action. I think it’s unquestionably the best spy franchise around right now. Longer lived than Bourne and more consistent than Bond. I had a blast! pic.twitter.com/yEUTJMLgqo — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) July 12, 2018

Best Action Movie Since Mad Max: Fury Road

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is like tiptoeing across a sky-high tightrope for 2.5 hours. Flawless momentum, genuinely jaw-dropping setpieces. Henry Cavill is a fantastic addition. The best action movie since Fury Road. — Jordan Raup (@jpraup) July 12, 2018

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT is easily the best action movie since Fury Road. just god-level stuff. the highest praise I can give a movie: I’m not even mad it’s making me late to Radiohead. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 12, 2018

Holy $#!^ % — ‘Nuff Said

HOLY. ****.



MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT is a freakin’ cinematic shot of adrenaline to the heart.



The most complete, balanced and awe-inspiring MISSION.



They don’t make movies like this anymore — and I don’t know if we’ll ever see another star like @TomCruise in our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/VtZc5A1TcX — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) July 11, 2018

Relentless, Exciting, Unbelievable, Incredible

Mission: Impossible Fallout is relentless. It’s intense and so flat out exciting that you laugh because you can’t believe what you’re seeing. It’s incredible. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 12, 2018

Like Prince Said You’re A Sexy Mother…

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT. This movie is sex. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 12, 2018

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE FALLOUT at one point caused me to involuntarily make this noise: “AHOOO” — David Sims (@davidlsims) July 12, 2018

Hearty Masterpiece

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT is a masterpiece? — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) July 12, 2018

if films were food then MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT would sustain me for YEARS — karen han (@karenyhan) July 12, 2018

The Dark Knight Meets Fury Road