Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning Hits Theaters and 4K Blu-ray

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters today, May 23rd and, as is the custom in Hollywood these days, pre-orders for the Blu-rays have arrived along with it. The film will be available in standard 4K Blu-ray, Steelbook 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD flavors and, presumably, this round will complete your Mission Impossible collection. Tom Cruise recently confirmed as much to The Hollywood Reporter, saying “It’s the final! It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing.” Though, he also noted that he “will never stop” making movies, and we all know what happened after Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, so we shall see if this is truly the last mission for Ethan Hunt.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning are available here on Amazon and here at Walmart, though the cover art for the Steelbook edition hasn’t been revealed thus far. We also don’ have information on a release date or special features, though they should be available in the coming weeks. That said, you won’t be charged for your pre-orders until they ship.

So far, the film is generating rave reviews from critics and audiences, holding an 80% and 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So, at the very least, it looks like it will be a fun way to spend 3 hours of your time. It will also tie up some loose ends, so longtime fans will finally get some answers to the franchise’s biggest mysteries.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is poised to resolve the high-stakes narrative centered on the rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity, which was introduced as the primary antagonist in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Following the dramatic events of the previous film, this final installment will see Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team in their most critical race against time. Key returning cast members include Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Ethan’s loyal tech expert and the only other actor to appear in every Mission: Impossible film alongside Cruise. Simon Pegg also returns as the indispensable field agent Benji Dunn and Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as Grace, the skilled operative whose loyalties were ambiguous in Dead Reckoning Part One.