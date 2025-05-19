Tom Cruise Reveals How Long He’s Going to Keep Making Action Movies

Tom Cruise has declared he intends to continue making movies well into his 100s, showing no signs of slowing down his prolific career. The actor, renowned for performing his own increasingly dangerous stunts, made the remarks during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Alongside his commitment to future filmmaking across various genres, Cruise also confirmed that The Final Reckoning will indeed be the concluding film for his iconic character Ethan Hunt and the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise. This news signals a definitive end to one of cinema’s most celebrated action series, a franchise where Cruise has consistently pushed the envelope with practical stunt work, from scaling the Burj Khalifa to clinging to the side of a flying A400M Airbus.

“I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s,” Cruise stated. “Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films. I’m excited.” Cruise also confirmed the finality of the upcoming Mission: Impossible installment, asserting, “It’s the final! It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing.”

Cruise’s extensive filmography, dating back to the early 1980s, includes a wide variety of roles that extend beyond the action genre, such as his performances in Rain Man, A Few Good Men, and Jerry Maguire. However, his dedication to performing his own stunts, particularly in the Mission: Impossible series, has become a defining characteristic of his later career, with each film often marketed around the increasingly audacious practical effects and physical feats he undertakes. This approach has significantly contributed to the enduring appeal and box office success of the franchise.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Is Set to End the Fan-Favorite Franchise

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is poised to resolve the high-stakes narrative centered on the rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity, which was introduced as the primary antagonist in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Following the dramatic events of the previous film, this final installment will see Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team in their most critical race against time. Key returning cast members include Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Ethan’s loyal tech expert and the only other actor to appear in every Mission: Impossible film alongside Cruise. Simon Pegg also returns as the indispensable field agent Benji Dunn and Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as Grace, the skilled operative whose loyalties were ambiguous in Dead Reckoning Part One.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has helmed the franchise since Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, bringing a consistent vision and an escalating sense of daring to each subsequent entry. McQuarrie’s partnership with Cruise has been instrumental in the series’ recent critical and commercial successes, marked by their collaborative approach to storytelling and groundbreaking action sequences.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is scheduled for theatrical release on May 23rd.

