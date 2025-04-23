Mission: Impossible 8 Run Time Sets New Record for the Franchise

Rumblings over Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s run time has started making the rounds online and it’s going to be a very long Tom Cruise adventure. The Mission: Impossible franchise has been running for nearly 30 years strong and it seems like almost every movie is better than the last. Each movie ups the ante with new adrenaline-pumping stunts, high stakes, and twisty plots, all elevated by Tom Cruise giving it his all and literally risking his life for the films. After eight movies and 30 years, it seems like it will all come to an end this summer with the climactic Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning seems to be marketing itself as the final movie in the series or at the very least, the last one with Tom Cruise in the lead role. The beloved actor is in his 60s now and has been fully committed to Mission: Impossible for many years now. It’s likely this will be where he bows out, especially as the marketing keeps revolving around all of Ethan’s choices from past outings culminating in this movie and him asking everyone to trust him one last time. With that said, it seems like Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have made an effort to make sure everything is left on the screen for this one.

Mission: Impossible 8 Run Time Confirms it Will Be the Longest in the Series

mission: impossible – the final reckoning

After some rumors and listings on ticketing websites, Paramount has told ComicBook.com that the official Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning run time is a whopping 2 hours and 49 minutes. This will officially make it the longest Mission: Impossible movie to date with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning coming in at second with a run time of 2 hours and 43 minutes. The Final Reckoning was originally intended to be the second part to that movie and while that will likely be the case narratively, the new movie is being marketed as its own chapter and not the second half to Dead Reckoning. This will also be one of Tom Cruise’s longest movies, but Magnolia remains the longest of his entire filmography as it clocks in at 3 hours and 8 minutes long.

It appears that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will wrap up a lot of loose ends from other movies, such as Mission: Impossible 3. Whether or not the Mission franchise will continue in any capacity after this movie is being intentionally left up in the air, as any answer would likely be a spoiler for this movie.

