Moana 2 Launches on Blu-ray With 4K Steelbook Edition

Disney’s Moana 2 made tons of money at the box office, becoming the third highest grossing film of 2024 and the fourth Disney animated film to cross the billion dollar mark behind Frozen, Zootopia, and Frozen 2. However, it stands to make a lot more now that the hit film is available to watch at home via your digital platform of choice. Indeed, Moana 2 is available to watch on Digital, but if you prefer to own your films for ever and ever we have some more good news.

Moana 2 will be coming to 4K Ultra HD (Limited Edition Steelbook and standard variants), Blu-ray and DVD on March 18th, and pre-orders are now available here on Amazon and here at Walmart. At the time of writing, the Steelbook edition (See on Amazon / Walmart) is priced at $65.99, but that will come down ahead of the release date (pre-order customers on both Amazon and Walmart will automatically get the lowest price). A full breakdown of the special features can be found below – and yes, it includes a full length sing-along.

Moana 2 Digital / Blu-ray Special Features

Full Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Call of the Wayfinder – Celebrate Pacific wayfinding with the Moana 2 filmmakers as they meet real-life navigators from the Polynesian Voyaging Society. Hear from Nainoa Thompson, CEO of PVS, and other crew members as they discuss the cultural renaissance of wayfinding.

A New Voyage – Join the filmmakers and artistic leads for a deep dive as they reveal the development of this sequel and discuss the impact that the first film had across the globe. Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson talk about what it means to them to return.

Songs of the Sea – Sit down with songwriters Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, Pacific Islands music legend Opetaia Foa‘i, and composer Mark Mancina as they discuss making the music. Get to know this talented team as they share insight into writing each brand-new song.

Kakamora Chronicles – Ever wanted to know more about the Kakamora? Gather ’round while Moni, everyone’s favorite Motunui historian, tells the tales from real Solomon Island folklore surrounding the mysterious and unforgettable beings known as the Kakamora.

Fun in the Booth – Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of Moana 2 for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.

Deleted Scenes – Overall introduction to Deleted Scenes by directors David G. Derrick Jr, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller.

Call to Motufetū

Late to the Party

Crew’s In for a Bruisin’

Help Wanted

Odd Birds

Reunited

Simea’s Chant

Song Selection:

“We’re Back”

“Beyond”

“Finding the Way”

“What Could Be Better Than This”

“Get Lost”

“Can I Get a Chee Hoo”

“Mana Vavau”

“Beyond” Reprise

“Finding the Way” Reprise

Synopsis: “Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.”