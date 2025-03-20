Monty Python Fans Just Got a Free Streaming Surprise

Monty Python fans are living large this spring — not only is Monty Python and the Holy Grail coming to theaters this spring to celebrate its 50th anniversary, it is also streaming for free on The Roku Channel, along with a few other other titles from the British comedy troupe. You can now stream Holy Grail, Life of Brian, the documentary series Almost the Truth, and several seasons of Monty Python’s Flying Circus — all for free on The Roku Channel, on just about any streaming device. It’s a great way to commemorate this group’s work and celebrate this massive anniversary from the comfort of home.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail, originally released in 1975, is more widely available than ever now that it has just been added to The Roku Channel. This streaming app is popular among users of Roku hardware since it often comes pre-installed there, but it can actually be accessed on other devices, including competitors like the Amazon Fire TV line of products, or even on laptops, tablets, and smart phones. Roku has provided a handy guide for accessing its library on various other devices.

The app is free, all you need is a free Roku account to get in. Once there, you’ll find a collection of Monty Python titles just added, including several seasons of the troupe’s breakout TV show, Monty Python’ Flying Circus. This helped steer the course of sketch comedy on TV as we know it, and made these six comedians into lifelong stars in the process.

They took their humor to the big screen first in Monty Python and the Holy Grail in 1975, then in Life of Brian in 1979, both of which are now streaming on The Roku Channel. It wasn’t until years later that their work and behind-the-scenes drama was documented in the 2009 docu-series Monty Python: Almost the Truth (Lawyers Cut). That, too, is streaming now.

Monty Python came together as a group in 1969 with a coveted TV slot on the BBC. Their work went global through live shows, albums, books, and eventually movies, while the advent of home media really helped them find their wider audience. They are considered one of the biggest influences on Saturday Night Live, and their impact on pop culture comedy as we know it can’t be understated.

It’s an impressive collection, with only a few major titles from the troupe missing. It should help build hype for the limited theatrical re-release of Monty Python and the Holy Grail from May 4th to May 7th, in honor of the movie’s 50th anniversary. Tickets for those screenings are on sale now.