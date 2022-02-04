Roland Emmerich's Moonfall Teaser Trailer Released, Stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson

Thanks to films like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012, filmmaker Roland Emmerich has proven himself as a seminal director in the realm of world-ending disaster films, with his next effort, Moonfall, earning its first teaser. As implied by the title, this new film explores a scenario where the Moon itself is at risk of leaving its orbit around the Earth, bringing with it cataclysmic consequences. With his most recent films like Stonewall and Midway being based on historical events, Moonfall marks a return to form for Emmerich, delivering jaw-dropping sequences of massive destruction. Check out the teaser for Moonfall above before it lands in theaters on February 4, 2022.

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, Midway) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, Game of Thrones) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Given Emmerich's embrace of sci-fi mythology and ambitious approaches to narratives, the director himself previously teased that audiences likely aren't ready to witness the compelling story that's about to unfold, regardless of what they think might happen.

"It has a very, very similar tone to Independence Day," Emmerich revealed to ComicBook.com. "And it's, at first, you think it's a disaster movie and then you realize, 'Oh, my God, this is something much bigger than that.' And I mean, obviously, like I said, the Moon is falling on the Earth, which is a bad thing. But on top of it, it's not what we think it is, which makes it some sort of a thing, and there's like an alien aspect of it."

He added, "And Moonfall is even like ... a lot of people read the script. When they finally saw the script, they couldn't believe it. They said, 'Oh, my God. I never saw that. And it's that big.'"

Moonfall is set to land in theaters on February 4, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!