Morbius Director Reveals If Spider-Man Exists In New Movie’s Universe





Morbius‘ director reveals if Spider-Man exists in the movie’s universe. Daniel Espinosa has been asked about Spider-Man almost as much as the subject of his film. He talked to CinemaBlend about the Wall-Crawler and where he fits into the picture with Jared Leto’s anti-hero. In short, his answer is that Spidey is swinging around somewhere, but that doesn’t exactly mean that audiences will see him up front. That’s a win for all the fans that want to see Tom Holland’s version of the hero swinging around against all these villains in the Sony Universe. However, in this case, there might be another Spider-Man wearing that mask first. Initial trailers for the movie showed off a version of the Avenger in the background on posters. But, addition intrigue sprung from the fact that the images featured a suit that looked like the Sam Raimi version of the character rather than the MCU’s Spidey. There’s a lot to unpack, honestly.

“Of course! I mean, in almost all Spider-Verse or, you know, the (universes) that existed in the Marvel universe, if you read the comic books, the whole idea of that kind of – the Marvel string theory, if you would call it that,” Espinosa said. “It’s very related to, if you remember, the alternative Seinfelds. You have a world where you have the same characters, and it’s ALL of the characters, but they are slightly different.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So in almost all verses, you have Spider-Man, or a Fantastic Four, or a Tony Stark, or a Morbius. But they will be different in tone. That’s not quite the way that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (is) approaching the idea, but they’re remaining to some core truth,” he continued. “Then you have the second kind of legend, which is about the totem. Which is that, in all universes, there is a spider totem. Which means that in all universes, there has to be a Spider-Man. Or a Spider-Woman.”

Entertainment Tonight spoke with the movie’s star Jared Let at the Critics’ Choice Awards about a possible matchup with Holland. He sounded elated at the prospect of sharing the screen. “I’ll tell you, I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man,” Leto admitted. “I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we’d make quite a dynamic duo.”

Here’s how Sony is describing Morbius: “One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Do you want to see Spider-Man vs Morbius? Let us know down in the comments!