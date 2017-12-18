Peter Jackson’s ‘Mortal Engines’ Trailer To Premiere With ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

When people all across the pop culture realm see Star Wars: The Last Jedi this weekend, they will be treated to the first look at another epic film along the way.

The teaser trailer for Mortal Engines, the newest film from the team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, will premiere before The Last Jedi showings this weekend. This news came courtesy of fan-favorite Peter Jackson, who wrote and will produce the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mortal Engines, which is based on the Philip Reeve novel of the same name, will follow a war-torn steampunk Earth, in which all major cities are mounted on wheels and move around the world. These “Traction Cities” hunt down and consume their smaller counterparts. The film will star Hugo Weaving as Thaddeus Valentine, Hera Hilmar as Hester Shaw, Robert Sheehan as Tom Natsworthy, and Stephen Lang as Shrike.

Mortal Engines will be the directoral debut of Christian Rivers, who worked as a storyboard artist and art director on both of Jackson’s franchises. Rivers has a pretty major filmography under his belt, earning a Visual Effects Oscar for his work on King Kong.

Jackson previously shared a breathtaking piece of concept art for the film, which you can check out below.

Mortal Engines will be released almost exactly a year from its trailer debut, on December 14th, 2018.