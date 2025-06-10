Mortal Kombat 2’s First Red-Band Trailer Gets Major Update: Here’s When It Might Premiere

Mortal Kombat II is putting the finishing — or is that finisher? — touches on the red-band trailer. Screenwriter Jeremy Slater told ComicBook that the Mortal Kombat Tournament lives up to its name in the fatality-filled sequel, which has been finished “for a while” and waiting for the right release date (the film hits theaters October 24). Now producer Todd Garner has revealed that the first Mortal Kombat II trailer will reach the Earth Realm in July.

Garner teased the red-band trailer on social media, sharing a placeholder in lieu of the red title card that will accompany the restricted preview online and in theaters. (Mortal Kombat II has been rated R by the MPA for “strong bloody violence and gore, and language.”)

The bone and record-breaking red-band trailer for 2021’s Mortal Kombat released online that February before the film’s simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23. So when might the Mortal Kombat II trailer arrive online? It could be on or around July 11, when Warner Bros.’ Superman opens in theaters, or timed to San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from July 24-27 this year.

Just don’t expect Mortal Kombat II‘s red-band trailer to play before Superman screenings: per the MPA, restricted theatrical trailers can only be played in front of films that are rated R or NC-17 (Superman is rated PG-13).

A potential landing point in theaters is the July 18 horror-slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is not yet rated by the MPA but is expected to receive an R rating like the 1997 original and its 1998 sequel. The trailer is then likely to be attached to New Line’s Weapons when the R-rated, Zach Cregger-directed horror opens in theaters on August 8.

“I’m so excited for people to see the movie,” Slater told ComicBook of Mortal Kombat II. “It’s been done for a while. We’ve been waiting for the right release date and waiting for the right window. I have been to those test screenings, which are full of Mortal Kombat fans, and watching them react to it the way I reacted to Avengers: Endgame. They were cheering and jumping out of their seats. Every joke is landing and they are loving it. It’s one of the greatest moments of my life. That’s why you get into this business.”

The cast includes Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mechad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Briggs, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, CJ Bloomfield as Baraka, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion. Mortal Kombat II opens only in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 24.