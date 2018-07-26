MoviePass Blocking Subscribers from ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ Showings

Angry MoviePass subscribers are taking to social media with complaints the movie subscription service isn't allowing ticket redemptions for the just-released Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

MoviePass has struggled to fulfill its end of the deal for users, which allows customers to pay either a monthly or yearly subscription fee granting them access to one movie per day. The service suffered an outage on Thursday and went dark just as the Tom Cruise-led action blockbuster hit theaters because the company ran out of money.

The service's controversial new "Peak Pricing" add-on — which tacks on an additional fee for supposedly in-demand showings, particularly on opening weekend — is just one of the complaints MoviePass is now fielding: other criticisms include customers having to participate in the jump-through-hoops process of submitting photo proof of their ticket stubs, intended to verify they actually purchased a ticket, as well as the lack of e-ticketing availability except at a few participating chains.

More and more users are taking to Twitter with complaints Mission: Impossible is greyed out — showtimes appear on the app, but are unable to be selected — preventing users from using their MoviePass allowances to redeem tickets.