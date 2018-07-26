MoviePass Blocking Subscribers from ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’ Showings
Angry MoviePass subscribers are taking to social media with complaints the movie subscription service isn't allowing ticket redemptions for the just-released Mission: Impossible — Fallout.
MoviePass has struggled to fulfill its end of the deal for users, which allows customers to pay either a monthly or yearly subscription fee granting them access to one movie per day. The service suffered an outage on Thursday and went dark just as the Tom Cruise-led action blockbuster hit theaters because the company ran out of money.
The service's controversial new "Peak Pricing" add-on — which tacks on an additional fee for supposedly in-demand showings, particularly on opening weekend — is just one of the complaints MoviePass is now fielding: other criticisms include customers having to participate in the jump-through-hoops process of submitting photo proof of their ticket stubs, intended to verify they actually purchased a ticket, as well as the lack of e-ticketing availability except at a few participating chains.
More and more users are taking to Twitter with complaints Mission: Impossible is greyed out — showtimes appear on the app, but are unable to be selected — preventing users from using their MoviePass allowances to redeem tickets.
Currently unable to check in to any Mission Impossible Fallout times when will this be resolved? Usually a big supporter of you guys but this is frustrating pic.twitter.com/uvr8tQtcFo— Kevin Eads Jr (@Eadsie__) July 29, 2018
@MoviePass Mission Impossible is the biggest movie in the country right now. Care to explain why it’s conveniently “unavailable” at every theater near me?— Colin McLaughlin (@thiseffingnerd) July 29, 2018
@MoviePass_CS your app is blocking Mission impossible and doesn't even show any other movies at all. Try to contact help and app crashes. Cant see movie— Joseph watson (@acommonjoe) July 29, 2018
. @MoviePass saying “certain movies aren’t available right now” is like a seafood restaurant running out of seafood— Brandon Larracuente (@BLarracuente) July 28, 2018
@MoviePass I pay for three accounts. Between 8$ peak pricing and blocking Mission Impossible as a "premium screening" in a theatre that doesn't offer upgrades, you are real close to losing my business.— Michael Price (@lleu81) July 29, 2018
Why is @MoviePass app ONLY showing greyed out Mission Impossible showtimes at EVERY theater near me? Is it down again? There go my plans for the evening.— Jennifer Sword (@JenlynSword) July 29, 2018
@MoviePass will you be continuing to block movies every week they come out like with mission impossible? If so I’ll be joining the train of cancelling my membership.— Will Caffey (@Caffeyteria) July 29, 2018
@MoviePass_CS why are no movies showing in the app except for mission: impossible, which is greyed out and not letting me get a ticket?
Do you want me to cancel my subscription or— Tim (@tducote) July 29, 2018
@MoviePass please explain to me how every showing at all times of day for every movie at the local theater is in surge pricing... or why mission impossible in 2D is being called a premium screening. If this continues I will be cancelling my subscription. pic.twitter.com/E3EH9FHQ8b— Jeff Arnold (@jeffarnold1067) July 29, 2018
@MoviePass my moviepass app is literally only showing mission impossible in its list and I can’t even see it.— Dat Voci (@DatVoci) July 29, 2018
@MoviePass $8 surge for movies like Skyscraper and the whole Mission Impossible movie missing!?!? Have y’all absolutely lost your shit?? #MoviePass— John (@CashvilleMyCity) July 29, 2018
Movie Pass gets worse and worse. All the movies have disappeared from the app now except for the greyed out Mission Impossible.— Christine Golub (@CatLadyTine) July 29, 2018
I get that @MoviePass is on its last life rn buuuuut Every. Single. Movie. Time. is “peak” pricing...even during non peak hours which is shit.— Kassidilla (@SassyKasss) July 29, 2018
Like I’d be cool if they just raised the monthly price but I’m not gonna pay $8 on top of what I already pay a month??? pic.twitter.com/wznkNVchHm
For just $9.95 a month, you will be able to see exactly 0 movies! #greatdeal— Ash ? (@AshholeDx) July 29, 2018
Thanks, @MoviePass @MoviePass_CS pic.twitter.com/YrBtUaQevu
Thinking about cancelling my @MoviePass account. Peak pricing isn’t “peak” when it’s all-day-every-day. Complete BS #moviepass #getittogether— Karen V. (@karenenjoysthis) July 27, 2018
My Blockbuster card now has a friend. #RIPMoviePass #MoviePass pic.twitter.com/bdArD3jSbO— Andrew Chai ? (@andrewchai) July 27, 2018
MoviePass just surcharged me $6.75 for watching I Am Legend on TNT.— adam (@AdamJSirdoreus) July 29, 2018
So it looks like seeing this movie is... Impossible. pic.twitter.com/RfFYE7VOPI— V (@_vec) July 28, 2018
#MoviePass today. #RIP pic.twitter.com/MBwNrobWDX— Who Cares What We Think? (@TheWhoCaresPod) July 27, 2018