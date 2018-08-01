MoviePass Raising Subscription Prices and Limiting First Run Movies

After experiencing total blackouts over the weekend, MoviePass is back up and running, but the company is making some significant changes to try and stay afloat.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one of the biggest changes coming to the service is an increase in subscription prices, one that probably should have come a long time ago. The basic monthly subscription will cost users $14.95 going forward, up from the initial $9.95 monthly cost.

“We will be raising our standard monthly price in the near future to continue providing an attractive service to our community while accelerating our path to profitability,” MoviePass noted in a statement.

Unfortunately, the price hike isn’t the only adjustment users need to prepare for, and it likely isn’t the worst.

In addition to raising its price, MoviePass is minimizing the options that people will have when they go to the theater. The service plans to limit first-run movies that open in more than 1,000 screens “in the first few weeks.” This means that movies like Mission: Impossible – Fallout won’t be available to see with MoviePass until they’ve been in theaters for some time.

MoviePass has made clear that Mission: Impossible – Fallout will be made “available in the future,” but gave no indication as to when that might be. The service did note that it intends to make the rules about which movies are available much clearer, so that users can “make plans to see a different movie.” Upcoming films Christopher Robin and The Meg are also expected to be off-limits when they open in August.

Furthermore, MoviePass made no guarantee that outages wouldn’t happen again in the future.

“As we continue to evolve the service, certain movies may not always be available in every theater on our platform,” the statement read. “We are working to fine-tune this system and will have more to share in the coming weeks.”

MoviePass continued by addressing the hordes of complaints from customers, saying it is “ironing out the details and algorithms of peak pricing, and as we’ve shared, customers may experience peak pricing during non-peak hours.”

Is MoviePass on its final stand? How much longer do you think the service can continue? Let us know in the comments!