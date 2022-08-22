MoviePass Sets Return Date

MoviePass is making another return, with its eyes set for a holiday revival. The subscription moviegoing service has set its return for Labor Day, which will also see the offerings of a tiered pricing system and a beta relaunch. Deadline confirmed MoviePass will reopen on Thursday, August 25th with a website waitlist starting at 9 a.m. ET for the beta sign-ups. Business Insider's Jason Guerrasio reports that the waitlist is on a first-come, first-served basis and is only open for five days. Another added bonus is it's free to sign-up. After MoviePass collects all of the would-be subscribers, those chosen will be notified on Labor Day of the three pricing tiers they can choose from.

The new MoviePass pricing tiers start at $10 and then move up to $20 and $30 a month. Each of the tiers gives subscribers credits that can be cashed in each month at the movie theater. However, Business Insider also reports an unlimited viewing option is not among the options available in the beta.

The much-maligned MoviePass announced it was relaunching as MoviePass 2.0 in February, featuring software that monitors to make sure a customer is actually watching ads. News of MoviePass' revival came up in November 2021 after co-founder Stacy Spikes was granted ownership of the company by a Southern District of New York bankruptcy court judge. The new and improved company said it will implement a credit-based system that allows customers to receive credits, depending on the tier they sign up for, in exchange for movie tickets. These credits can then be earned by watching ads on the MoviePass app, and the facial recognition technology named PreShow verifies the ads are indeed being watched.

"This is happening only on your phone, uniquely to you, and the credits that earn are your credits that go into your virtual wallet that you get to spend, so it's your own money," Spikes said. A representative for MoviePass confirmed PreShow uses the front-facing camera on smartphones for verification.

Other benefits being touted by MoviePass 2.0 included theaters setting their own ticket prices depending on peak hours, credits rolling over, and the ability for customers to still book tickets directly from the MoviePass app. For theaters that aren't partnering with MoviePass, a customer can use the app to choose a showtime, but they then have to buy the ticket in person using a credit card.

"I can confirm that we acquired MoviePass out of bankruptcy on Wednesday," Spikes told Business Insider in November. "We are thrilled to have it back and are exploring the possibility of relaunching soon. Our pursuit to reclaim the brand was encouraged by the continued interest from the moviegoing community. We believe, if done properly, theatrical subscription can play an instrumental role in lifting moviegoing attendance to new heights."

Spikes purchased MoviePass from Helios and Matheson Analytics, its former parent company. Helios and Matheson Analytics went bankrupt, allowing Spikes to swoop in and take back ownership.