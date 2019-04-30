Movies Arriving in Theaters in May 2019

At long last, the summer blockbuster season is upon us! After a few down months, the box office came roaring back with Avengers: Endgame in April and will be moving forward full steam ahead with a packed slate of moves through the month of May.

May 1 (Wednesday)

Knock Down the House – Limited Release

“The film follows four women who decided to run for Congress in the 2018 United States elections: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Amy Vilela of Nevada, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Paula Jean Swearengin of West Virginia. Vilela, Bush, and Swearengin lost in the primary round, but Ocasio-Cortez won the election.”

May 3 (Friday)

The Intruder

“Scott and Annie Russell couldn’t be happier after buying their dream home from a mysterious and lonely widower named Charlie in Napa Valley, Calif. Their newfound paradise soon turns into a living nightmare when Charlie — still strangely attached to the house — begins to show up and interfere in their daily lives. When his erratic behavior turns to obsession, the young couple soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.”

Long Shot

“Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one of the most influential women in the world — a smart, sophisticated and accomplished politician. When Fred unexpectedly runs into Charlotte, he soon realizes that she was his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte decides to make a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter — much to the dismay of her trusted advisers.”

UglyDolls

“In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weirdness is celebrated, strangeness is special and beauty is embraced as more than meets the eye. After traveling to the other side of a mountain, Moxy and her UglyDoll friends discover Perfection — a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world to find the love of a child. Soon, the UglyDolls learn what it means to be different — ultimately realizing that they don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.”

Clara – Limited Release

“In a race to find intelligent life in the universe, an astronomer and his freethinking research assistant make an inexplicable discovery that changes how they see the world — and each other.”

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile – Limited Release

“A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy, from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.”

Non-Fiction – Limited Release

“A controversial Parisian writer blurs the line between fact and fiction when he starts to use real-life love affairs as fodder for his explosive new novel.”

Shadow – Limited Release

“To finally achieve victory over a rival kingdom, a brilliant general devises an intricate plan involving his wife, a look-alike and two kings.”

May 10 (Friday)

The Hustle

“In the hilarious new comedy THE HUSTLE, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.”

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

“Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.”

Poms

“From the studio that brought you Bad Moms and the producer of Book Club. It’s never too late to chase a dream.”

All Is True – Limited Release

“The year is 1613, and Shakespeare is acknowledged as the greatest writer of the age. But disaster strikes when his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground. Devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past and a neglected family. Haunted by the death of his only son, Hamnet, he struggles to mend the broken relationship with his wife and daughters. In so doing, he is ruthlessly forced to examine his own failings as a husband and father.”

The Biggest Little Farm – Limited Release

“A couple are followed through their successes and failures as they work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles.”

My Son – Limited Release

“After years of putting his career above his family, Julien (Guillaume Canet) has found himself with a failed marriage. One day he receives a distressing message from his ex-wife (Mélanie Laurent) that their seven-year-old son has disappeared while at camp. When authorities provide little help, Julien takes matters into his own hands. Fueled by his sense of guilt about neglecting his family, he is determined to do whatever it takes to find his son. That includes using physical force against anyone he speculates could be a suspect in the kidnapping – and disobeying police instructions by stepping outside of the law, as he begins to unfold the mystery of the boy’s disappearance.”

The Professor and the Madman – Limited Release

“Based on the 1998 book `The Surgeon of Crowthorne’ by Simon Winchester, the life of Professor James Murray is portrayed as he begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. As he led the overseeing committee, the professor received over 10,000 entries from one source in particular – a patient at Broadmoor Criminal Lunatic Asylum, Dr William Minor.”

The Serengeti Rules – Limited Release

“A band of young scientists discovers a radical new theory of the natural world, one that could help confront some of the biggest environmental challenges of our time.”

Tolkien – Limited Release

“As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences soon inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

May 15 (Wednesday)

The Third Wife – Limited Release

“In 19th-century rural Vietnam, 14-year-old May becomes the third wife of wealthy landowner Hung. Soon, she learns that she can only gain status by asserting herself as a woman who can give birth to a male child. May’s hope to change her status turns into a real and tantalizing possibility when she gets pregnant. Faced with forbidden love and its devastating consequences, May finally comes to an understanding of the brutal truth: the options available to her are few and far between.”

May 17 (Friday)

A Dog’s Journey

“Some friendships transcend lifetimes. In A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to the heartwarming global hit A Dog’s Purpose, beloved dog Bailey finds his new destiny and forms an unbreakable bond that will lead him, and the people he loves, to places they never imagined.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

“Legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way out of New York when a $14 million contract on his life makes him the target of the world’s top assassins.”

The Sun Is Also a Star

“College-bound romantic Daniel Bae and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley meet — and fall for each other — over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Sparks immediately fly between these two strangers, who might never have met had fate not given them a little push. With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family’s deportation just as fiercely as she’s fighting her growing feelings for Daniel.”

Aniara – Limited Release

“When a spacecraft carrying settlers to Mars strays off course, the consumption-obsessed passengers are prompted to consider their place in the universe.”

Charlie Says – Limited Release

“Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him — Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins — remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. Confined to an isolated cellblock, the trio seem destined to live out the rest of their lives under the delusion that their crimes were part of a cosmic plan, until an empathetic graduate student attempts to rehabilitate them.”

The Souvenir – Limited Release

“A shy but ambitious film student falls into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship with a charismatic but untrustworthy older man.”

Photograph – Limited Release

“Pressured by his grandmother to get married, a struggling street photographer convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee. They soon develop an unexpected bond that transforms both of them in ways they could not have imagined.”

The Professor – Limited Release

“After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor — and to the delight of his students — he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy.”

Trial by Fire – Limited Release

“Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire.”

May 22 (Wednesday)

The Tomorrow Man – Limited Release

“Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come, and Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. These two people will try to find love while trying not to get lost in each other’s stuff.”

May 24 (Friday)

Ad Asta

“A man journeys across a lawless solar system to find his missing father — a renegade scientist who poses a threat to humanity.”

Aladdin

“Young Aladdin embarks on a magical adventure after finding a lamp that releases a wisecracking genie.”

Booksmart

“Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high school peers. But on the eve of graduation, the best friends suddenly realize that they may have missed out on the special moments of their teenage years. Determined to make up for lost time, the girls decide to cram four years of not-to-be missed fun into one night — a chaotic adventure that no amount of book smarts could prepare them for.”

Brightburn

“What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.”

May 31 (Friday)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

“Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Ma

“A lonely, middle-aged woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.”

Rocketman

“An epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.”

Domino – Limited Release

“In a world wracked by terror and suspicion, Copenhagen police officer Christian seeks justice for his partner’s murder by an ISIS member named Imran. On the hunt for the killer, Christian and a fellow cop become caught in a cat and mouse chase with a duplicitous CIA agent who is using Imran as a pawn to trap other ISIS members. Soon, Christian is racing against the clock — not only seeking revenge but to save his own life.”