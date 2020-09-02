Mulan Gets Theatrical Release Date in China

✖

While Disney is releasing Mulan as a Premier Access purchase on Disney+ in the United States and several other markets around the world, the film will still get a theatrical bow in the countries that don't have access to the streaming service. The biggest of these markets is China, the country in which Mulan takes place. Mulan should see a substantial box office haul from China, and now we know exactly when it will be hitting theaters in the country. Disney announced on Wednesday morning that Mulan will arrive in theaters in China on September 11th.

This is significant in that Disney previously had not released a timetable for when Mulan would be released in theaters in the markets that don't have Disney+. September 11th is just one week after the stateside streaming debut of Mulan, so no time is being wasted getting it out to audiences around the world.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

Mulan arrives on Disney+ on September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.