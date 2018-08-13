Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Synopsis Released

After being in development for what has felt like ages, Disney‘s live-action adaptation of Mulan is finally entering production this week. Along with the announcement that shooting is underway, Disney unveiled the first details regarding the film in the form of a photo and a synopsis.

The first photo, which you can see here, showed star Lei Yifei posing as the titular character in the film. The synopsis however, offers us a few more details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full synopsis below:

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.

At first glance, the film seems like a carbon copy of Disney 1998 animated movie of the same name, which makes plenty of sense. However, the more you examine the synopsis, the more you realize that this adaptation is going to be a much more grounded, serious take on the original story.

You’ll notice that there is no mention of the small, magical dragon Mushu, who was voiced by Eddie Murphy in the animated film. This character was often the source of comedic relief in the movie. If Mushu is indeed absent from the live-action Mulan, it would be safe to assume that there is a more action-packed, dramatic adventure ahead.

What do you think of the official synopsis for Mulan? Will this be one of Disney’s best live-action adaptations yet? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comments below!

Directed by Niki Caro, Disney’s Mulan is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020.