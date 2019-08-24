Mulan Footage Shown at D23

Today, during the Walt Disney Pictures panel at D23, Disney revealed new footage from the upcoming live-action Mulan movie. Disney hasn’t released the footage online, but ComicBook.com was at the panel. Here’s what the footage revealed, according to Brandon Davis’s description:

“Mulan is prepped and dressed tightly and neatly. It looks uncomfortable. Her face is painted with makeup. Outside, she walks along and expresses her hunger but can’t eat because it will ruin her make-up. She explains that no matter what face she makes, no one can tell what emotion she is feeling, and laughs with a friend. Later, she is told to be ‘quiet’ and ‘graceful’ to be a good wife as she prepares tea. ‘These are the qualities we see in Mulan. When a wife serves her husband, she must be silent, she must be invisible.’

“A spider drops down from the ceiling and nears the teapot. Mulan covers it with the pot but is told to keep it in the center of the table. The spider leaps onto one of the women and chaos ensues. The table is flipped and Mulan catches all of the pottery until her hair falls and she loses each of them. Her family is shunned in front of the village for their failure to raise a good daughter.

“Soldiers enter and explain that the country is at war and every family must contribute one man. Their father emerges to join the fight, the only man in the house. He is disabled and falls but continues toward the way as he has no choice.

“Later, Mulan watches him attempt to train but have an inability to keep a sword steady. When he is not around, she trains. She will bring honor to her family. She blends in and heads out. She trains with soldiers. She wins fights. She is creative in training. Horses charge into battle. She is on the battlefield. She spins through the air like a bird. She runs across buildings. ‘I will bring honor to us all.’”

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Elizabeth Martin, Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. The film is inspired by the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan and is a live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated film. Mulan stars Liu Yifei in the title role, with Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li.

Mulan opens in theaters on March 27, 2020.