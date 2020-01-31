Disney Releases Mulan Super Bowl TV Spot

While some of Disney’s recent remakes have followed their classic animated predecessors beat-for-beat, the upcoming live-action Mulan film looks to deviate from the previous version quite a bit. Instead of the song-filled, comedic take on Mulan that arrived in 1998, this new iteration will focus on the elements of war and action in the lead character’s story, promising a large-scale epic adventure for theatrical audiences. Mulan is one of Disney’s biggest event films in all of 2020, so it should come as no surprise that the House of Mouse is advertising it during the Super bowl.

On Friday morning, a couple of days ahead of the big game, Disney released a brand new TV spot for Mulan. The action-packed 30 second ad is filled with plenty of exciting footage, and reveals that a full-length trailer will be arriving online Sunday during the game. You can watch the new TV spot below!

So the TV spot will air during the Super Bowl, though Disney has not revealed exactly when. Once the spot does play during the game, the full trailer will immediately become available online. Like Disney has done in years past, this allows them to advertise a movie during the Super Bowl while not paying to show a whole trailer. It simply directs the attention online.

Check out Mulan‘s official synopsis from Disney:

“Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

