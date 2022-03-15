The Munsters Reboot: Rob Zombie Shares Photos From Inside Iconic House

Soon, the Munsters will return to Mockingbird Lane. The Munsters helmer Rob Zombie is hard at work directing the latest reboot of the classic monsters franchise, recently sharing a batch of images from the film’s extensive set. Monday, the filmmaker shared nearly a dozen different images of the iconic Munsters abode.

“Some random set construction happening today. These sets are going to be absolutely insane,” Zombie shared on Instagram. Throughout the pictures, no major reveals happen and the house appears essentially just as you’d expect.

Despite Zombie’s resume being full of virtually all adult, R-rated content, the filmmaker confirmed earlier this month his Munsters reboot is going to fun for the entire family. “For those of you speculating, wondering, and assuming that THE MUNSTERS would be dirty, violent and nasty…well, you are wrong,” the helmer said in a separate Instagram post. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

The Munsters star Daniel Roebuck has also said Zombie is the perfect filmmkaer for a relaunch

“I really hope audiences walk away feeling entertained and laughing,” Roebuck said. “That’s all we really hope for making any movie, well, unless it’s a drama. If all goes well and people really like, maybe we’ll get the chance to do it again. I just hope people realize that they’ll have a whole new version of The Munsters that can live and co-exist side-by-side with the original version of The Munsters. No one wants to replace it, we all love it so much. We just want to shine a spotlight on it with our approach which I think is the best way to look at it.”

The movie has officially been rated PG with evidence that it will be distributed by Universal Home Entertainment, suggesting it will eventually be released as a Peacock exclusive, despite no announcement having been made as of yet.

