My Little Pony Movie Gets a Release Date

While the franchise has been around for decades, the world of My Little Pony has become a bonafide phenomenon over the past few years. In addition to significant merchandise sales, fans have been treated to a highly-successful animated series, countless tie-in comics, and a film released in 2017. As it turns out, it won’t take long for the property to head back to the big screen. On Thursday, Paramount announced (via The Wrap) that a new My Little Pony movie will be released on September 24, 2021. Plot details for the film are currently under wraps.

It is unclear at this point if the new film will be tied to the canon of the My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic television series, or in an entirely new continuity. 2017’s My Little Pony: The Movie was set in the canon of Friendship Is Magic, and ultimately grossed over $60 million on a $6 million budget.

“I love so much that this show has brought people together from all over the world — that this show tackles bullying and all sorts of struggles that people literally all over the world have, regardless of age, gender, color of their skin, religious background,” series star Tara Strong told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s one of these shows that there’s no category of human that wouldn’t find something endearing about the show. Even when people are very depressed, suicidal, this show gives people hope. I hear at shows all the time from people who say that this show changed their lives, or saved their lives, and that’s beautiful and I’m so proud to be part of it.”

While Friendship Is Magic aired its series finale last month, it’s hard to deny that the extension of the franchise had a prolific impact on fans, and essentially gave birth to the “brony” subculture. As Strong told us, she has a feeling that those iterations of the characters might live on in the future.

“Obviously it’s at an end, but I don’t know that it’s gone forever,” Strong told ComicBook.com. “They’ll probably be back; I’m sure there will be movies and other things. I really doubt that Twilight Sparkle is gone. It won’t be like it was before, but sadly that’s the nature of the business. The show is ending, and at least it’s going out on a high note, and everybody loves the show and will miss it.”

