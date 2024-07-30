My Spy The Eternal City: Anna Faris Details “Special Experience” Making Prime Video Sequel

First launching in 2020, the original My Spy features Dave Bautista as CIA operative JJ tag-teaming with Chloe Coleman’s Sophie, a nine-year-old girl who blackmails him into training her to become a spy. JJ and Sophie’s lives get intertwined when JJ is tasked with taking down Victor (Greg Bryk), Sophie’s uncle. After a successful mission, JJ moves in with Sophie and her mother. My Spy The Eternal City, the recently-released sequel, picks up shortly after, with JJ accompanying Sophie on her school trip to Italy. This is where JJ runs into Sophie’s school principal, Nancy Buck, played by Anna Faris.

Anna Faris Details “Special Experience” on My Spy 2

Principal Nancy Buck is a role that Anna Faris has inadvertently sought after since her childhood.

Speaking to ComicBook, Anna Faris reflected on how her experience as a school crossing guard in her youth influenced her portrayal of the power-hungry Nancy in My Spy The Eternal City.

“I think it’s almost like an asexual thirst for power,” Faris said. “I was such a late bloomer. I had a big handsome older brother, who would like, shove my face in the snow. That kind of older brother. I was a really quiet, intense little kid and I needed to feel some sense of control, and that [took form in] being a school crossing guard. Now getting to play Nancy Buck, a high school principal who has her own thirst for power and her own sense of justice, it was awesome.”

The full circle nature of playing Nancy made Faris reflect on how her career unfolded during its early stages. While the Scary Movie and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs star is long-known for her comedic work, Faris revealed that her early days were much more rooted in drama.

“There’s a handful of roles in my life that I feel really surprised I was cast in and I’m so grateful for them,” Faris continued. “I think that there’s definitely, in our industry, a division between comedic and dramatic, that mentality. All my early theater work was all dramatic. I had no sense of humor. I certainly could not laugh at myself, and now here I am getting to play Nancy Buck just loving it. It was one of the more special experiences of my life for a multitude of reasons.”

My Spy The Eternal City is now streaming on Prime Video.