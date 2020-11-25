Napoleon Dynamite Cast To Reunite To Benefit the Hunger Project

✖

The cast of the cult classic 2004 comedy film Napoleon Dynamite are coming together in a virtual reunion for a good cause. On December 4th on YouTube, key members of the Napoleon Dynamite cast are coming together for "Cyber Dynamite", a special pre-recorded virtual reunion that will benefit The Hunger Project.

Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), Tina Majorino (Deb), Haylie Duff (Summer) and, Shondrella Avery (LaFawnduh) will be joined by several other surprise cast members for the program. The virtual reunion special will be free to view on YouTube, but donations are being sought for The Hunger Project, an organization committed to the sustainable end of world hunger. There will also be a select group of special items from some of the cast available by raffle for donors contributing $75 or more. More information about the event can be found on the event's page here.

Released in 2004, Napoleon Dynamite followed deluded daydreamer Napoleon (Heder) and his efforts to elect transfer student Pedro Sánchez (Ramirez) as class president over popular girl Summer Wheatley (Haylie Duff), culminating in a dance routine performed to Jamiroquai's "Canned Heat." Earlier this year, talk of a sequel began to circulate, something that Heder and writer-director Jared Hess addressed during a Wizard World virtual panel, explaining that a sequel is something they've talked about.

"I would come back if Jared decided, 'Hey, let's go ahead, and let's see if we can pull off the magic,'" Heder said during a virtual Wizard World panel. "We've thought about it. We're always playing with the idea."

"I know I've talked a little bit with Jared, and it's his baby, so I'm just like, 'You pull the trigger on that,'" Heder added. The star, who previously reprised his mouth breather role for a short-lived animated series that aired on Fox in 2012, remarked a grown-up Napoleon could make for "a dark version."

"I feel like the future for Napoleon would be a lot more raw and edgy. So, whatever he comes up with would be fun to explore," he said. "Because I think whatever Jared comes up with wouldn't be your typical, 'Let's do a sequel where they all look the same and they all act the same.' I think it would be an interesting development in their lives."

"Cyber Dynamite", the virtual Napoleon Dynamite cast reunion to benefit The Hunger Project will air on Friday, December 4th at 8 p.m. ET.