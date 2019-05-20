Napoleon Dynamite Comic Book Sequel on the Way

It’s been 15 years since the strange little comedy known as Napoleon Dynamite became a national phenomenon, and we’re just now finally getting to see what happened to the beloved characters after the film ended. Thanks to the folks at IDW Publishing, Napoleon Dynamite is getting a sequel in the form of a limited comic book series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, IDW is set to launch a four-issue series this September, following the stories of Napoleon, Pedro, and Deb. The book will take place just after the events of the movie, with Pedro reigning over the student body as the newly-elected president. However, a scandal soon erupts, with folks accusing Pedro of cheating to win the election. Napoleon and Deb then have to work to uncover the truth and clear Pedro’s name, otherwise he’ll lose his new post.

Carlos Guzman-Verdugo and Alejandro Verdugo, co-creators of the comic Tim Cheetah, are set to write the new series for IDW. Adventure Time‘s Jorge Monlongo will serve as the series artist.

“Napoleon Dynamite is a pop-culture staple, a coming-of-age cult classic that spoke to the weirdo in all of us. It’s an honor to have the chance to expand on the lives of Napoleon, Deb, and Pedro — characters that continue to resonate to this day. I still see people wearing ‘Vote for Pedro’ t-shirts!” Verdugo said in a statement about the series.

“With this new story, we’re focusing on matching the movie’s unique tone, finding that perfect blend of oddball comedy and charming slice-of-life drama. It’s certainly been a challenge but one we’re sure will pay off for long-time fans,” added Guzman-Verdugo.

Napoleon Dynamite was a massive success when it was released in 2004, at least when compared to how much it cost to make it. The movie grossed over $46 million at the box office on a budget of only $400,000. Napoleon Dynamite was directed by Jared Hess, from a script he co-wrote with Jerusha Hess. Jon Heder starred as Napoleon, alongside Efren Ramirez as Pedro, Tina Majorino as Deb, Aaron Ruell as Kip, Jon Gries as Uncle Rico, Diedrich Bader as Rex, and Haylie Duff as Summer Wheatley.

Are you looking forward to the new Napoleon Dynamite story? Let us know in the comments!