National Treasure Is Finally Coming to Disney+

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many people to stay at home and practice social distancing instead of engaging in their normal, more social activities such as hanging out with friends and going to the movies, people are increasingly turning to streaming services for their entertainment needs. Thanks to streaming, people are able to curl up with some of their favorite movies and, perhaps, get a brief mental reprieve from ever-changing and often difficult news of the coronavirus concerns and when it comes to one fan-favorite adventure film, Disney+ subscribers have a little something to get excited about in these trying times. The much loved Nicolas Cage film National Treasure is heading to Disney+ on April 30.

National Treasure is one of several beloved films and television series that weren’t available on Disney+ at launch last November, much to fan disappointment. In fact, at the time, the absence of the film about hidden messages and clues left on the most important artifacts in American history was one of the most-talked about as fans logged on and discovered it wasn’t there while its sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets was. While that confused some fans, it turns out the delay in getting National Treasure to Disney+ was related to its then-current streaming deal with Netflix.

With that deal coming to an end, Disney+ users will soon no longer have to wait to sit back and binge both National Treasure and its sequel while staying inside. Of course, as of the time of this article’s writing, National Treasure is still streaming on Netflix so if you happen to be a subscriber to both services, you can technically still indulge in that double feature right now, you’ll just have to watch one on Netflix and the other on Disney+, at least until April 30.

And if that’s not quite enough — and you want to feel particularly optimistic considering the pandemic has had such an impact on the entertainment industry at this point — back in January it appeared that a third National Treasure movie was in the works with Jerry Bruckheimer producing and a script being written by Chris Bremner. While a lot has clearly changed since January, nothing says that fans can’t hope for further adventures of Cage’s Benjamin Franklin “Ben” Gates.

National Treasure arrives on Disney+ on April 30. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

