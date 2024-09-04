The Old Guard 2 Reportedly Getting Reshoots This Fall

The Charlize Theron-starring The Old Guard was a major hit for Netflix when it was released back in 2020, resulting in the announcement that a sequel was being developed, and while filming wrapped on the sequel back in 2022, a new report claims that the sequel is earning reshoots next month. News of additional photography was revealed by UBCP/ACTRA, per What's on Netflix, which noted there would be roughly two weeks of filming in October. Whatever these upcoming reshoots might include, even knowing that there's going to be any progress on the sequel will excite fans knowing that there's still work being done on the project. The Old Guard 2 could be released on Netflix in 2025.

One of the last updates about the project came earlier this summer, when Theron herself addressed that the pandemic and last year's writers' and actors' strikes understandably took a toll on the progress of the follow-up.

"Netflix went through quite a changeover," Theron told Variety back in July. "We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it."

She continued, "They were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it ... We finally picked it back up and I'm really excited about it."

The original The Old Guard was based on the comic by Greg Rukka and was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, exploring a world in which seemingly immortal warriors aim to protect the world of mortals by any means necessary.

The original movie also starred KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, Vân Veronica Ngô, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who all returned for the sequel, which added Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. The Old Guard 2 was directed by Victoria Mahoney.

Prior to Theron's update this past summer, star Schoenaerts offered some insight this past February.

"We shot it approximately a year and a half ago, and I think they're hitting the last stage of post-production," Schoenaerts shared with Collider. "As far as I've understood, I think there's been a switch at Netflix high up. I think there's a different CEO, so that leads to a reconsidering of release, and how and when, and that's not up to me. I don't know. But I know we're hitting the last stage of post-production, so it's gonna show up at some point."

Stay tuned for updates on The Old Guard 2.

