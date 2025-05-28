Prime Video Now Streaming One of 2024’s Highest Rated Thrillers

The streaming lineup on Prime Video is always shifting, with movies and TV shows constantly being added and removed from the roster every month. This means great and sometimes unexpected titles are always popping up on Prime, giving subscribers more solid options to stream. This week, another great movie arrived on Prime Video’s homepage, and it’s one of the most acclaimed thrillers from the last year.

Amazon’s streaming service just added September 5 to its lineup, after the movie spent several months on Paramount+. Director Tim Fehlbaum’s film was met with hordes of critical acclaim when it was released late last year, and its recent addition on Prime gives it a bigger audience that it has had to this point.

The thriller tells the incredibly tense story of the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, when a group of Israeli athletes were taken hostage by terrorists. The film views the story through the eyes of an American sports broadcasting team, who have to pivot to covering a real, terrifying story in the midst of a major sports event.

New Movies on Prime Video

September 5 is the latest film to hit Prime Video, but it’s far from the only great addition the service has made this month. Below, you can check out a list of all the films that made their way to Prime in early May.

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)

All The Money In The World

Animal House

Another Simple Favor

Are We There Yet?

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Because I Said So

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Born On The Fourth Of July

Cinderella Man

Coogan’s Bluff

Dante’s Peak

Death Wish (2018)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Earthquake

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fury

Gattaca

Get On Up

Her

Heroes (1977)

How High

In The Heat of the Night

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jarhead

Jersey Boys

John Q

Legally Blonde

Loving

Mallrats

Overboard

Play Misty For Me

R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department

Ray

Ride Along

Space Cowboys

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Beguiled

The Exorcist

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Traffic

Two Mules for Sister Sara

White House Down

You’ve Got Mail