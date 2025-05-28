Prime Video Now Streaming One of 2024’s Highest Rated Thrillers

The streaming lineup on Prime Video is always shifting, with movies and TV shows constantly being added and removed from the roster every month. This means great and sometimes unexpected titles are always popping up on Prime, giving subscribers more solid options to stream. This week, another great movie arrived on Prime Video’s homepage, and it’s one of the most acclaimed thrillers from the last year.
Amazon’s streaming service just added September 5 to its lineup, after the movie spent several months on Paramount+. Director Tim Fehlbaum’s film was met with hordes of critical acclaim when it was released late last year, and its recent addition on Prime gives it a bigger audience that it has had to this point.
The thriller tells the incredibly tense story of the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, when a group of Israeli athletes were taken hostage by terrorists. The film views the story through the eyes of an American sports broadcasting team, who have to pivot to covering a real, terrifying story in the midst of a major sports event.
New Movies on Prime Video
September 5 is the latest film to hit Prime Video, but it’s far from the only great addition the service has made this month. Below, you can check out a list of all the films that made their way to Prime in early May.
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)
All The Money In The World
Animal House
Another Simple Favor
Are We There Yet?
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Because I Said So
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Born On The Fourth Of July
Cinderella Man
Coogan’s Bluff
Dante’s Peak
Death Wish (2018)
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Earthquake
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fury
Gattaca
Get On Up
Her
Heroes (1977)
How High
In The Heat of the Night
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jarhead
Jersey Boys
John Q
Legally Blonde
Loving
Mallrats
Overboard
Play Misty For Me
R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department
Ray
Ride Along
Space Cowboys
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Beguiled
The Exorcist
The Flintstones (1994)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Traffic
Two Mules for Sister Sara
White House Down
You’ve Got Mail