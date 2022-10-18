For the first time since the end of 2021, Netflix had a net addition in subscribers overall. According to their quarterly shareholders letter the streaming service announced that they actually exceeded their forecast for subscribers in Q3 of 2022. Netflix reports that they had a 4.5% increase with 2.4 million subscribers added in the quarter, their first net gains since Q4 of 2021 and giving them over 223 million subscribers. According to the streamer, their success in the quarter was bolstered by a handful of specific programming that premiered including feature films The Gray Man and Purple Hearts, and TV shows Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and Stranger Things season four.

Out of the shows that Netflix specifically shouted out for being influential toward their subscriber growth, most of them have in fact made a major impact on viewership on the streaming service. The two films they spotlighted, The Gray Man and Purple Hearts, made their way onto the All-Time Top 10 Movies on Netflix. The Gray Man is currently the #4 title, watched over 253,870,000 hours in its first 28 days, while Purple Hearts was watched over 228,690,000 hours and landed at #7 on the same list. Stranger Things 4 jumped to the #1 position on the All-Time Top 10 English-language TV shows on the streamer with over 1.35 billion hours viewed, DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also jumped up to #2, sitting at over 824,150,000 hours as of this writing.

As previously confirmed, Netflix will roll out their subscription tier with ads this November, something that will come with a smaller price point and may not immediately result in huge subscriber gains. In their shareholders letter, Netflix writes: "While we're very optimistic about our new advertising business, we don't expect a material contribution in Q4'22 as we're launching our Basic with Ads plan intra-quarter and anticipate growing our membership in that plan gradually over time. Our aim is to give our prospective new members more choice – not switch members off their current plans. Members who don't want to change will remain on their current plan, without ads, at the current price."

The Netflix tier with ads will launch next month with a $6.99 per month price point in the United States, $3 cheaper than the basic plan on Netflix. The streamer confirmed that the Ads plan will include "~5 minutes of advertising per hour" plus "frequency capping and strong privacy protections."