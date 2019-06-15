Netflix: All The Movies And TV Shows Releasing This Weekend

Netflix has a packed weekend of releases for subscribers of the service, and we’ve gathered them all here for you in one handy dandy place. Whether you’re a fan of romantic comedies, anime, game shows, dramas, superhero shows, documentaries, or anything in between, Netflix has something for you to binge over the weekend, so make sure to carve out some time to check out the new additions. In total there are 17 new releases to peruse, and 4 of those are Netflix original films, though most of the television shows hitting the service are also completely original.

One of the biggest releases of the bunch is the final season of Jessica Jones, which will bring the Marvel Television Netflix partnership to an official close. The partnership produced three seasons of Daredevil, three of Jessica Jones, two of Luke Cage, two of Iron Fist, and two of The Punisher, as well as the team-up season The Defenders.

Unfortunately, Marvel and the streaming giant couldn’t come to terms on an approach to shows going forward, so Netflix ended up canceling Iron Fist, then Cage, and then Daredevil in short fashion, followed by the announcements of Jones and Punisher cancellations.

At least you can enjoy Jessica Jones‘ final season, and the other shows will remain on the service to binge to your heart’s content. As for what happens to these characters going forward, it appears some element of the deal says that Marvel can’t even develop new shows for at least two years, so it might be a while before we seem them hit the screen again.

With that said, there’s plenty of other things to enjoy on Netflix this weekend, so hit the next slide to check out all of your options!

Aggretsuko

Netflix Original

Title: Aggretsuko Season 2

Description: Frustrated with her thankless office job, Retsuko the Red Panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out death metal karaoke after work.

Cast: Kaolip, Komegumi Koiwasaki, Maki Tsuruta, Sota Arai

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Netflix Original

Title: Awake: The Million Dollar Game Season 1

Description: Sleepless for 24 hours, contestants in the comedy game show stumble through challenges both eccentric and everyday for a chance at a $1 million prize.

Cast: James Davis

Black Spot

Netflix Original

Title: Black Spot Season 2

Description: A police chief and an eccentric new prosecutor investigate a string of grisly crimes and eerie phenomena in an isolated town at the edge of a forest.

Cast: Suliane Brahim, Hubert Delattre, Laurent Capelluto, Samuel Jouy

Charite at War

Netflix Original

Title: Charite at War Season 1

Description: In 1943, the staff at Berlin’s Charite hospital struggle against the effects of World War II and the Nazi regime, including eugenic medical practices.

Cast: Mala Emde, Ulrich Noethen, Jannik Schumann, Artjom Gilz, Luise Wolfram, Jacob Matschenz

DJ Cinderella

Netflix Original

Title: DJ Cinderella

Description: Fiercely independent and disillusioned with love, a teen DJ is determined to chart her own path, till a pop heartthrob falls for her awesome mix.

Cast: Maisa Silva, Filipe Braganca, Fernanda Paes Leme, Leticia Faria Pedro

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce

Title: Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Season 5

Description: After the world learns the truth about her failing marriage, a successful self-help author tries to salvage her career and find her way as a divorce.

Cast: Lisa Edelstein, Beau Garrett, Necar Zadegan, Alanna Ubach

Leila

Netflix Original

Title: Leila Season 1

Description: In a near-future world where an oppressive regime segregates society, one woman skirts the system to search for the daughter taken from her years ago.

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna, Arif Zakaria, Seema Biswas, Sanjay Suri

Life Overtakes Me

Netflix Original

Title: Life Overtakes Me

Description: In the grip of trauma, hundreds of refugee children in Sweden withdraw from life’s uncertainties into a coma-like illness called Resignation Syndrome.

Cast: Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas

Marlon

Title: Marlon Season 2

Description: After the friendliest divorce ever, a carefree but devoted father navigates post-split parenting life with his levelheaded ex-wife and two kids.

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb, Diallo Riddle

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

Netflix Original

Title: Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 3

Description: Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell’s Kitchen.

Cast: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Carrie-Anne Moss

Murder Mystery

Netflix Original

Title: Murder Mystery

Description: On a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York City cop and his hairdresser wife scramble to solve a baffling murder aboard a billionaire’s yacht.

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Gemma Arterton, Luke Evans

Pihu

Title: Pihu

Description: A two-year-old must fend for herself when her mother suddenly passes away while her father is gone for a conference, leaving her prone to danger.

Cast: Pihu Myra Vishwakarma, Prerna Vishwakarma

The Alcasser Murders

Netflix Original

Title: The Alcasser Murders Season 1

Description: New interviews and an up-to-date analysis of evidence shed light on the 1992 murders of three girls in Spain and their profound impact on the nation.

Directed By: Elias Leon

The Unknown Hitman: The Story of El Cholo Adrian

Title: The Unknown Hitman: The Story of El Cholo Adrian

Description: Based on real events, the fictional story of Mexican drug lord El Chato’s number one hitman, El Cholo.

Cast: Guillermo Ivan, Cesar Manjarrez, Marco Uriel, Fernando Sarfatti

Trinkets

Netflix Original

Title: Trinkets Season 1

Description: A grieving teen finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school after they all land in the same Shoplifters Anonymous group.

Cast: Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, Quintessa Swindell, Brandon Butler

Unit 42

Netflix Original

Title: Unit 42 Season 1

Description: A widowed cop tapped to lead a special cybercrimes unit teams up with a former hacker to hunt down tech-savvy criminals who are terrorizing Belgium.

Cast: Patrick Ridremont, Constance Gay, Tom Audenaert, Roda Fawaz

Yankee

Netflix Original

Title: Yankee Season 1

Description: On the run from the police, an Arizona man crosses into Mexico and gets deeply involved in drug trafficking — with the help of modern technology.

Cast: Ana Layevska, Pamela Almanza, Sebastian Ferrat, Julio Casado