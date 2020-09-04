Netflix Announces First Batch of October Releases

✖

October is just around the corner and while some big names are leaving Netflix when the first of the month arrives, other exciting shows and movies will be hitting the streaming service. According to What's on Netflix, a few well-rated movies will be available to watch as of October 1st. The source site tweeted some posters earlier today, and there's a little something for everyone to enjoy.

"First batch of movies coming to Netflix October 1st announced Movie camera," @whatonnetflix wrote. They included posters for We Have Always Lives in the Castle, The Pirates! Band of Misfits, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and The Outpost. You can check out the tweet below:

First batch of movies coming to Netflix October 1st announced 🎥 pic.twitter.com/SRTUWEuB7w — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 3, 2020

We Have Always Lives in the Castle is a 2018 drama/mystery starring Taissa Farmiga, Alexandra Daddario, Crispin Glover, and Sebastian Stan. According to IMDb, it’s about the following: “Merricat, Constance and their Uncle Julian live in isolation after experiencing a family tragedy six years earlier. When cousin Charles arrives to steal the family fortune, he also threatens a dark secret they've been hiding." The movie currently has an 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Pirates! Band of Misfits is an animated film from 2012 which features a star-studded voice cast including Hugh Grant, Martin Freeman, Imelda Staunton, David Tennant, and Salma Hayek. According to IMDb, it's about the following: "Pirate Captain sets out on a mission to defeat his rivals Black Bellamy and Cutlass Liz for the Pirate of the year Award. The quest takes Captain and his crew from the shores of Blood Island to the foggy streets of Victorian London." The movie currently has an 86% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.



Hunt for the Wilderpeople is a 2016 dramedy written and directed by Taika Waititi that features Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill and Deadpool 2’s Julian Dennison. According to IMDb, it’s about the following: "A national manhunt is ordered for a rebellious kid and his foster uncle who go missing in the wild New Zealand bush." The movie currently has a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.



The Outpost is an action/drama that was released earlier this year that stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom. According to IMDb, it’s about the following: " A small team of U.S. soldiers battle against hundreds of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan." The movie currently has a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Are you excited for any of these films to hit Netflix? Tell us in the comments!