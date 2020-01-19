Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of January 19)

As January continues to chug along, Netflix has refused to let up on the gas peddle when it comes to churning out original content. Last week’s slate for the streaming giant was massive and though this week isn’t as big, there’s still a handful of Netflix Originals being released in the coming days. Launching things off Monday is part two of Family Reunion, the Tia Mowry-starring sitcom based in Columbus, Georgia.

Tuesday, Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project) is making her full-length stand-up special debut with Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty. Throughout the rest of the week, Netflix is debuting originals across of variety of genres — such as the Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak documentary to the third part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina or the final batch of The Ranch episodes.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week! What do you plan on catching as soon as it launches? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Monday, January 20

Family Reunion, Part Two*

Tuesday, January 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty*

Word Part, Season Four*

Wednesday, January 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak*

Playing With Fire, Season One

Thursday, January 23

The Ghost Bride*

October Faction*

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac, Season One/Part Two*

Friday, January 24