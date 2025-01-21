Back in Action: Cameron Diaz Comeback Movie Tops Netflix Charts

The comeback of Cameron Diaz really seems to be doing big things for Netflix. The wildly popular actress has been on a hiatus for more than a decade, last appearing in 2014’s Annie. She returned to on-camera work with the newly release action-comedy Back in Action, which also marks a reunion with her Annie co-star Jamie Foxx.

Back in Action follows a couple of international spies-turned-parents, who return to the fold after their cover is blown. The film was released on Netflix over the weekend and has seemingly been a massive force on the streamer every day since.

The Diaz return vehicle has commanded the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list every day since its debut. That trend has continued into this new week. Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 features Back in Action once again conquering the charts, proving the lasting popularity of its two stars.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Back in Action (2025)

“Fifteen years after vanishing from the CIA to start a family, elite spies Matt and Emily jump back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

2. Despicable Me 2 (2013)

“More gadgets, more Minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

3. Despicable Me (2010)

“In this animated family comedy movie, a supervillain’s master plan goes awry when he takes in three young orphans.”

4. Ad Vitam (2025)

“When he and his pregnant wide are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his painful past.”

5. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

“After Mavis weds Jonathan, baby Dennis arrives. Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire who needs to remain in Transylvania.”

6. The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

“From the director of Despicable Me comes the story of what pets do when their owners are away. Featuring the voices of Eric Stonestreet and Kevin Hart.”

7. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

“In this satirical action comedy, a movie star gets drawn into a CIA investigation after he makes a paid appearance at a wealthy fan’s birthday party.”

8. Hereditary (2018)

“After the death of her mother, artist Annie and her family uncover their terrifying legacy and grapple with malevolent forces beyond their control.”

9. Trolls Band Together (2023)

“When a beloved boy band member gets kidnapped, his brothers — including Branch — and Poppy set out on an adventurous mission to rescue him.”

10. Rush Hour (1998)

“A wisecracking LAPD cop grudgingly agrees to keep an eye on a detective fowl in from Hong Kong to find a Chinese ambassador’s kidnapped daughter.”