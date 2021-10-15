Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for Back to the Outback Animated Movie

Netflix has been delivering quite a few great animated movies as of late, with films like The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Vivo earning both critical praise and solid viewership in their debuts earlier this year. The streamer hopes to continue that success with Back to the Outback, a new animated feature about a group of deadly creatures in Australia, escaping from the zoo and getting back to where nature intended them to be.

While the film doesn’t arrive on Netflix until December, the streaming service offered fans the first look at Back to the Outback with a teaser trailer that debuted online on Thursday. The teaser features the film’s core animals dancing to some music, showing off the animation style and just how adorable some of the characters can be. You can take a look at the teaser below!

Back to the Outback stars Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celesta Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez, Diesel Cash La Torraca, Lachlan Ross Power, and Jacki Weaver. The film is the directorial debut for duo Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, from a script that Cripps wrote.

You can check out the official synopsis for Back to the Outback below.

“Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs. Leading the group is Maddie (Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie). But when their nemesis — Pretty Boy (Tim Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them. So begins a hair-raising and hilarious road trip across Australia, as they are pursued by a zookeeper Chaz (Eric Bana) and his adventure-seeking mini-me (Diesel Cash La Torraca).”

What did you think of the first teaser trailer for Back to the Outback? Will you be checking it out when it debuts on Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments!

Back to the Outback arrives on Netflix on December 10th.