Blindfolded Driver Crashes Car While Doing ‘Bird Box’ Challenge

Netflix original movie Bird Box inspired a Layton, Utah driver to operate a vehicle while blindfolded, resulting in an accident the Layton Police Department deemed a “predictable result,” CBS News reports.

“This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway,” Layton Police tweeted Friday. “Luckily no injuries.”

The streamer previously issued a warning against participating in the “Bird Box Challenge,” which involves performing often dangerous stunts while blindfolded.

This viral challenge mirrors the premise of the Sandra Bullock-led horror that sees survivors utilize blindfolds to navigate a post-apocalyptic hellscape, lest they spot a malevolent force that turns its victims suicidal.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” Netflix tweeted January 2. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

CBS News reported earlier this month the Bird Box Challenge resulted in one woman coming perilously close to being burned by a heater, while one video showed a father leading his blindfolded toddler directly into a wall.

“Companies are always a little concerned when something takes off that’s out of their control,” said The Hollywood Reporter senior film editor Rebecca Keegan, who hinted Netflix sensed a marketing opportunity for the horror hit.

“The first time I heard about the quote-unquote Bird Box Challenge was by Netflix warning people about the Bird Box Challenge.”

Netflix boasted Bird Box is its most-watched original movie, scaring up more than 45 million views in its first week on the service. The Susanne Bier-directed Bird Box overtook David Ayer’s Will Smith-starrer Bright as the biggest opening performance for a Netflix original, and has since entered into the public consciousness as an inspiration for parodies and memes.

