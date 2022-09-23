Netflix Releases Controversial New BLONDE Ana de Armas Trailer





Blonde just got a brand-new trailer from Netflix. The Ana de Armas film has generated a ton of buzz because of its NC-17 rating. Now, there have been multiple clips put out by the company in anticipation for the release. Director Andrew Dominik has remained firm that Blonde deserves this rating. He searched far and wide for a platform that would host the project. The actress was moved by the story of this icon and hoped to bring it to people who might not have known these facts about Marilyn Monroe. NC-17 in this case is for "some sexual content." People at the Motion Picture Association of America have not been using that distinction for a lot of mainstream films lately. In fact, it's a bit of a rarity since the rating was developed. None of this has deterred Dominik as he feels like this is necessary to tell the story that he has chosen to put on film.

In an interview with The Playlist, Dominik told the outlet that he was a bit surprised by the decision to rate it NC-17. But, in the end, the MPAA has to do what it feels is right by viewers. On the other side of the coin, the filmmaker was going to make his film how he saw fit.

"Yeah, that was a bit of a surprise, that it got that rating," Dominik explained. "It was really #MeToo that allowed Blonde to happen. It was a gold moment where you had to believe a woman's perspective no matter what. Whereas before I think people were really uncomfortable with how Blonde portrayed certain American sacred cows. And then it became a gold moment where it didn't matter if they were sacred cows or not, and that's why it got made, what allowed it to happen in the end."

"Here's the thing, though, it's not like I'm unsympathetic to their point of view, you know? NC-17 is not a good thing for your film to have, you can't be on certain billboards and you can't advertise on certain things and there are all kinds of restrictions that get put on you cause of that rating," he recalled. "So, to get an NC-17 is not good, you know, and it's not something that I wanted the film to have. Also, I don't think it's something that the film deserves, it's not really reflective of community standards, I think it's more of a political thing."

"Well, Blonde is going to have some kind of theatrical release," Dominik added. "I mean, you can't have a billboard, and...what I don't understand is why Netflix signed to the MPAA signatory anyway. I mean, there must be some advantage. I just can't understand why anyone would put themselves under that censorship if they didn't have to, but... you know, truthfully, I probably shouldn't speculate on that stuff cause I don't really [know enough about it.]"

