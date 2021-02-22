Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for College Admissions Scandal Movie, Reveals Premiere Date

The college admissions scandal that saw the rich purchase spots at prestigious schools for their children rocked the world back in 2019. Most people know it well because of the two famous actresses who participated in the scandal: Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. The entertainment world took notice when Loughlin and Huffman were outed for their roles, and now the story is getting a documentary treatment on Netflix.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal is a new original documentary coming to Netflix from Chris Smith and John Karmen, the filmmakers behind the popular Fyre documentary. On Monday morning, Netflix unveiled the first teaser for Operation Varsity Blues, as well as the official release date for the project. The new documentary arrives on Netflix on March 17th, and you can check out the teaser below.

Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal pic.twitter.com/kwsqTCSkqq — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2021

Like Fyre, which debuted back in 2019, there will likely be a lot of eyeballs on this new documentary when it arrives next month. Just about everyone with a Netflix account knows about the scandal, and folks are interested to see how the subsequent FBI investigation unfolded.

Here's the official synopsis for Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal:

"An examination that goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged. Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality. From Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, the filmmakers behind Fyre, and starring Matthew Modine as Rick Singer."

