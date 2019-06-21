Netflix Crash Sends Subscribers Into Frenzy

Netflix (and other streaming services) have become such a big part of our modern forms of entertainment and content consumption that viewers don’t know what to do without it. That’s not just a turn of phrase, either: modern viewers seriously lost their minds whenever access to their streaming platforms is taken away.

Case in point: Netflix (briefly) crashed last night, and that temporary unscheduled downtime was enough to send a lot of viewers into an outright existential frenzy. If you don’t believe it, just scroll below to all of the … impassioned reactions from viewers, when Netflix wasn’t readily available for their consumption needs:

The Trouble Begins

Anyone else having trouble logging into @netflix online? — Eyleen Nadolny (@EyleenNad) June 20, 2019

The cry went out immediately on social media, with frightened Netflixers wondering if the crash was only on their end. It was not.

The Panic Sets In

It didn’t take long for Netflix viewers to go from gradual awareness of the problem, to fully freaking out about it.

Crash Trauma

Is it just me or DID NETFLIX GO DOWN I CANT @netflix 😭😭 #netflix pic.twitter.com/PVnVSrsLxP — The Ameenha Lee (@AmeenhaLee) June 20, 2019

Some people were genuinely anxious over the fact that Netflix crashed. First World Problemsssssss!!!

Our ‘Flix Fix

it took netflix going down for me to realize i have a netflix dependency — Elena Nicolaou (@elenawonders) June 20, 2019

A lot of viewers have no shame in admitting that they are Netflix junkies, and crashing the service was like cutting off the crack supply. Okay, we guess…

Could Be A Good Thing?

Hoping @netflix site is down because they are uploading Season 2 of #Dark pic.twitter.com/ImVPxpIXka — Tardis_lass (@Heathfeath45) June 20, 2019

The ‘glass half full’ types saw this crash as the opportunity for Netflix to upload some exciting new content – such as Dark season 2!

HACKER FAIL

@netflix I didnt hack my dads email for this to happen? #Netflix pic.twitter.com/fqBbkBjFcT — BARB LAHEY (@ThatNorrisKidd) June 20, 2019

This was especially inconvenient/frustrating for people who get their Netflix access from the hacked emails of friends/loved ones.

SWARM SWARM

Everybody going to twitter to find out what going on with Netflix 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/T9cvt35xa4 — hazelnut swirl (@pyacheaa) June 20, 2019

Netflix crashing = bad for Netflix

Netflix crashing = Great for Twitter

Netflixistential Crisis

What are you saying, Netflix? That I should sleep? Huh? Huh??? pic.twitter.com/WsgZ60ORmz — Fien Leysen (@Twinklybird) June 20, 2019

WHY IS NETFLIX DOWN? WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO? GO OUT? SEE PEOPLE? — dina (@calmeddownlover) June 20, 2019

Seriously… what *do* you do when Netflix suddenly crashes on you? Live real life??? No thanks.

No worries Netflix is back now, and here’s what’s streaming this weekend!