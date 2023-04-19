Netflix Users Say They're Going To Keep DVDs Before They're All Gone

Some Netflix users says they're going to keep their rented DVDs before they're all gone. Yesterday, the streaming giant announced they would be shuttering their mail DVD service this year. The announcement triggered a wave of nostalgia for users who remember the days before the movie streaming operation over at Netflix. Just like Blockbuster before it, the people who used the service are going to try and keep some of those old remnants as keepsakes. Honestly, that's probably a good thing for preservation and access. With the streaming landscape basically cut into little fiefdoms, the loss of a DVD rental service with certain titles feels bad for some users.

"After an incredible 25 year run, we've decided to wind down DVD.com later this year," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that's going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023."

I wonder if there will be a run on them at the end with people wanting to keep one for nostalgia reasons?



Soon they'll become collector's items...

"Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming," Sarandos continued. "From the beginning, our members loved the choice and control that direct-to-consumer entertainment offered: the wide variety of the titles and the ability to binge watch entire series."

