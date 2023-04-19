Netflix Users Say They're Going To Keep DVDs Before They're All Gone
Some Netflix users says they're going to keep their rented DVDs before they're all gone. Yesterday, the streaming giant announced they would be shuttering their mail DVD service this year. The announcement triggered a wave of nostalgia for users who remember the days before the movie streaming operation over at Netflix. Just like Blockbuster before it, the people who used the service are going to try and keep some of those old remnants as keepsakes. Honestly, that's probably a good thing for preservation and access. With the streaming landscape basically cut into little fiefdoms, the loss of a DVD rental service with certain titles feels bad for some users.
"After an incredible 25 year run, we've decided to wind down DVD.com later this year," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that's going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023."
Netflix to mail their last DVD this September after 25 years of offering the service.— Matt Masur (@MattMasur) April 19, 2023
I wonder if there will be a run on them at the end with people wanting to keep one for nostalgia reasons?
Soon they'll become collector's items...
"Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming," Sarandos continued. "From the beginning, our members loved the choice and control that direct-to-consumer entertainment offered: the wide variety of the titles and the ability to binge watch entire series."
Real-life time capsule
Dear Netflix. It was not my intention to keep one your DVD but I found in my storage box from 2005. Do you still needed it? #sorryabouthat@netflix @Netflixhelps pic.twitter.com/HzpoC5Jalw— Dragon Ivre (@DragonIvre) April 4, 2023
Straight up asked
So can we buy your little envelopes with DVDs while you are shutting down https://t.co/19r8aLSc6Z or can we keep the DVDS— Danni (@hotstuffBURNS) April 18, 2023
Good question here
So do the last folks that get Netflix DVDs get to keep em? https://t.co/tAYGNASafW— Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) April 18, 2023
Really sad moment
Count me as heartbroken that @Netflix is discontinuing its DVD shipping service this September. My #Netflix queue is an essential part of my watching strategy! I'd prefer they cancel their instant streaming and keep the DVD delivery. #DontStopDVDs pic.twitter.com/C2SFkdOxep— Joey Lee (@MovieEquations) April 18, 2023
Inevitable conclusion
So #Netflix knows a bunch of people are just going to order their DVDs and never return them right? They're going to keep them for posterity! https://t.co/zwUXoAis93— D'Enise Arabella Qi'ra Daenerys Targaryen Trikru (@NVGhost005) April 19, 2023
Eternal question
so can I keep this dvd now @netflix— drew olanoff (@yoda) April 19, 2023
You are not alone
Since 2011, i've been renting dvd from you guys over at @netflix. This move really saddens me, cause i love having physical copies of films i've yet to watch or want to revisit. I was hoping you keep this classic trend alive and well. Thanks for all the years of dvd rentals. https://t.co/VVOTZoWXMD— Nelson Guerrero (@Kizaru7Twilight) April 19, 2023
What's the plan?
So….do we all just get to keep those Netflix dvds we havent watched yet?— Blocks Blue Check Marks On Sight (@potomacripper) April 19, 2023