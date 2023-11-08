Extraction 3 Gets Update From Netflix Boss

Extraction 3 got an update from one of Netflix's top decision-makers. Scott Stuber is the Head of Film over at Netflix and he talked to Collider about the inevitable return of Tyler Rake. In this conversation, the executive talked about what made Extraction 2 a big winner for the streamer. In particular, he singled out Tony Gilroy's work as a big reason why things ended up hitting the right marks with the audience. Chris Hemsworth is the star of these movies and the entire thing doesn't quite work the same with someone else leading the charge. After the success of Extraction 2, a third entry seems like a no-brainer and Netflix knows that fans want more of the story of Tyler Rake. Here's what the Head of Film had to say.

"You know, you've got to find the right thing. I think the second one was so good because it was emotional and complex," Stuber mused. "It kind of reminds me of when I worked on the Bourne movies. Tony Gilroy did such a good job on the second one of making it emotional and making that kind of activate around Franka [Potente's] death."

"So, this one had the same kind of familial background around Chris [Hemsworth's] motivation," he continued. "Getting Idris [Elba] into the franchise was an interesting way to kind of evolve it. So we're waiting on the script and working hard, but aspiration would be great to get it back. I mean, what those guys have done has been really great in that franchise."

More Extraction Is On The Way

(Photo: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

The previous Netflix TUDUM event began with a special Extraction 2 announcement straight from Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave. It seems the duo came bearing news that there would be another installment of Tyler Rake's wild action-packed adventures. Extraction 3 was official right there from the start. Viewers who paid close attention to Extraction 2's ending probably already guessed that though.

"I want to thank all of you sincerely from the bottom of my heart, the fans and the support for the first film. We wouldn't be here without you. So thank you, thank you so much," Hemsworth told fans from the TUDUM stage. "I know we've only jkust release extgraction 2, but is anyone interested in seeing more of Tyler Rake in teh future? Well guess wha,t because between us, between us friends, we're already talking about Extraction 3 thanks to the response."

Was Extraction 2 Good?

(Photo: Netflix)

ComicBook.com reviewed Extraction 2 and came away impressed with the Netflix sequel. It feels like Hargrave really hit a nice groove. The sequel also benefitted immensely by leaning into Chris Hemsworth's pedigree as an action star. All of this presents Extraction 2 as a worthwhile sequel and a no-brainer candidate for a steady franchise over at Netflix.

"Extraction 2 also does some impeccable work with Hemsworth's lead character. He was supremely unlikeable in the first movie but this one puts more on the shoulders of Hemsworth and less on the script," we wrote. "That proves to be a very wise decision. Instead of being a scorned mercenary who doesn't care about living, Rake is now a man searching for a purpose after being given a second shot at life. Hemsworth gets to show off his charming chops and makes a case as the next great action movie hero. If this is the Tyler Rake we would've seen in the first Extraction, I would've been much more excited going into this sequel."

Are you excited for more Extraction? Let us know down in the comments!